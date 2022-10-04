Read full article on original website
Cindy McBroom
3d ago
no Respect for Human Life they should never see the light of day have a great Life sentence!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
4
Heidi Chrismon
3d ago
Let’s lower the bond on yet another murder suspect so they can be out on the street and do it again, wtf
7
Wichita Falls Police SWAT on Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police SWAT team had a house surrounded in the 2100 block of Grant Street Thursday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. authorities served a search warrant at a house on Grant Street near Avenue K. According to a police Sergeant on the scene, two...
Suspected murderer and seafood thief make Texoma’s Most Wanted
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest. On October 7, 2022, the following suspects were listed on Crime Stoppers’ Texoma’s Most Wanted list. Adan Chavez: According to WFPD Chavez...
Jackson Co. man federally indicted on drug charges
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Federal Grand Jury has indicted an Altus man on several drug charges, following a drug bust earlier this year. Thomas Hocker has been indicted on the several charges, including, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Meth with the intent to distribute, as well as a felon in possession of ammunition.
Man takes plea deal for pulling gun on hospital security officer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man Wichita Falls Police said pulled a gun on a hospital security officer and earlier was involved in a road rage assault in a fast food parking lot made a plea deal to those charges and had other charges dismissed. On Thursday, October 6,...
Graham man takes plea in drunk driving death
YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two and a half years after a Graham man dies in a drunk driving accident, another Graham man agrees to a plea deal for prison time. Jeremy Gilmore, 46, accepted the plea offer of eight years in prison for intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault with a vehicle.
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
2 arrested for interfering with officers, resisting arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man and woman, both with pending felony assault cases, are jailed after police said they refused to leave the residence in which they found the woman’s mother deceased. According to police, so far no foul play is suspected regarding the death...
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
Chair assault results in prison sentence for Wichita Falls man
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old Wichita Falls man with previous convictions for attempted murders received a 5-year prison sentence for assaulting a woman with a chair in 2021. Delfino Aleman pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, October 4, in 78th District Court. In the same...
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man wanted for second degree murder has been arrested, according to the Lawton Police Department. An arrest warrant for Michael Timms was issued on September 23 in the death of John Donaldson at an apartment complex near NW 63rd and Oak Ave. According to court...
Man charged with interfering with firefighters
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with interfering with fire officials at a vehicle fire. Police arrested Kevin Wilson Friday evening, Sept. 30, 2022, and charged him with interference with public duties. Firefighters were fighting a vehicle fire near Harrison Street and Virginia Drive. A...
Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
Support group started for youth in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A support group has been started for the youth of the community who are struggling with addiction and facing a hard time in life. Matt Davila, founder and director of Brighter Days Support Group, said he was planning on starting this group in January of 2023, but decided to start it this month. He did it in honor of Alize Martinez and Kaysen Villarreal, who both passed away due to fentanyl overdose.
Suspect and victim ID’d in city’s latest murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have released the name of a man that was reportedly murdered in a convenience store parking lot Saturday afternoon. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, Jorge Gonzales, 23, was found deceased after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Eighth Street Saturday, October 01, 2022. Hughes said a murder arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Adan Chavez.
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 48 year old was driving his motorcycle southbound on Heffington in Marlow Thursday night when a deer crossed in front of him. He was taken by...
Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near Elgin Friday morning. It happened around 3:00 at an abandoned house. According to the Comanche County Emergency Management Department, when firefighters got to the scene they found an abandoned home engulfed in flames and began working immediately to put the fire out.
Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma
Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
Construction to reduce Southwest Pkwy lanes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lanes within the construction zone on Southwest Parkway at Taft Blvd will be reduced starting on Monday, Oct. 10. A single lane will be open in both directions - traffic will be moved to the outside lanes so crews can remove the center median, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Hearing explosions near SAFB? Here’s why
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in the vicinity of Sheppard Air Force Base Friday might hear the occasional explosion, but there’s nothing to worry about. According to Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, the explosions are the result of demolition testing by the explosive ordinance disposal school (EOD) on base.
That’s not sap all over your car
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing’s more annoying than getting the car home from a fresh car wash, only to wake up the following day to find it covered in a sticky substance. For Wichita Falls residents, it’s not uncommon. In fact, during the spring and summer months, it’s...
