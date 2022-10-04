Read full article on original website
Friday Football Fever: Week 6 scores
High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
Competitive Drive: Kapaun Mt. Carmel golfer on the rise
The game of golf runs three generations deep in the Tilma Family. The youngest, Meg Tilma, is a sophomore at Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
WPD chief finalists discuss careers, interest in Wichita
Maize tops Derby in a game of the year candidate, 52-51. Kansas State commit Avery Johnson had maybe the best performance of his senior season, netting over 500 all purpose yards and seven touchdowns. Drought worsens wildfire conditions, fire officials mitigate. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire safety crews in Kansas...
Football in Kansas: No. 1 Andale’s Dylan Schmidt discusses coaching origins, infrastructure, community, schedule in 43-game winning streak ahead of matchup with No. 2 Collegiate
The numbers are well-known for Andale football. The Indians are 5-0 and have won 43 straight contests. On Friday, 3A No. 1 Andale is at 3A No. 2 Wichita Collegiate in a longtime rivalry. Andale is closing in on a top-5 all-time winning streak in Kansas history. Andale is currently...
Shockers Announce Future Hoops Series
Wichita State has a head start on next year’s men’s basketball schedule after signing a home-and-home agreement with Western Kentucky. The Shockers will host the Hilltoppers at Charles Koch Arena during the 2023-24 season and have pledged a return visit to WKU’s E.A. Diddle Arena in 2024-25. Dates will be determined by Aug. 1 of each respective season.
Maize edges Derby in yet another instant classic
It’s the strongest start to a season for the Jayhawks since 2009 and fans are taking notice. Rising Star: 10-year-old Wichita girl off to hot start in young boxing career. Addison Kenney is showing the meaning of "girl power." Wichita State runner returns to cross country after near-3-year layoff.
Derby welcomes Maize Eagles to Panther Stadium: What you need to know
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby Public Schools says to be prepared for a large crowd Friday night as the Panthers host the Maize Eagles at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to use GoFan to purchase digital tickets for smoother entry into Panther Stadium. Parking near the stadium will go fast, according to the district, so fans are advised to arrive early. Parking on grass, medians, or in driving lanes is prohibited. The district said there will also be an increased police presence.
Riverfront Stadium hosts ‘Holy War,’ its 1st high school football game
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The “Holy War” kicked off in a unique way Friday as Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mount Carmel battled it out at Riverfront Stadium. It’s the first-ever high school football game at the stadium in downtown Wichita. The Wichita Wind Surge shared a video...
Goddard teacher recognized for saving student’s life at school
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Teachers are tasked with a lot already, but a Goddard Middle School teacher went above and beyond in a life-saving effort. In recognition of a heroic act, that teacher was surprised Friday morning, honored by her school, the district and the student she saved. The school district’s police chief presented her with an honorary badge.
Salina man honors late wife with opening of Kansas’ first mental health gym
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Salina restaurant owner is hoping to do more than just satisfy people’s appetites. Knowing the impact of mental health, he’s providing a place where people can find some relaxation, a mental health gym that also honors a life. The concept of a mental...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
Man rides back of semi from Wichita to Guthrie, Okla.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deputies in Logan County, Oklahoma, made an interesting arrest early Monday morning after they found 30-year-old Dustin Slocum standing on the back of a semi. The Gutherie Page News reports the truck’s driver left a Wichita shipping yard heading southbound on I-35. Little did he know...
Junior League of Wichita donation makes popular zoo exhibit possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo is one of the state’s most popular attractions, elevated in large part by donations to develop and expand. In 2000, the Junior League of Wichita donated a $1.5 million gift for the zoo to create its “Pride of the Plains” exhibit.
Salina woman scores big early-bird prize in lottery's holiday raffle
The Kansas Lottery’s annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle is in full swing, and while there are still a couple months to go until the Grand Finale drawing, there are already big winners claiming prizes. Mona Cramer of Salina has been playing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle since it first started and...
Cool again Saturday, warmer Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool weather will continue Saturday before warmer weather returns Sunday. It will be a chilly start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s. Skies will start out mostly cloudy, but more sunshine will return during the afternoon.
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
Haven man injured in motorcycle accident
NICKERSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident near Nickerson Thursday evening. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old Michael Moore of Haven was riding his motorcycle northwest on K-14 when 19-year-old Anthony Della Salla of Sterling attempted to pass a vehicle while driving southeast on K-14.
Does It Work? Fasta Pasta
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Long gone are the days of standing around, waiting for your pot of water to boil. At least that’s the claim from the makers of a microwaveable device that’s promised to help you cook the perfect pasta in 15 minutes or less. The Fasta...
Cold air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a mostly grey day but expect clearing skies tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40′s out west and 50′s through south central Kansas as lighter north winds prevail. Thursday we’ve got mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures for one last day...
