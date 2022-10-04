DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby Public Schools says to be prepared for a large crowd Friday night as the Panthers host the Maize Eagles at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to use GoFan to purchase digital tickets for smoother entry into Panther Stadium. Parking near the stadium will go fast, according to the district, so fans are advised to arrive early. Parking on grass, medians, or in driving lanes is prohibited. The district said there will also be an increased police presence.

DERBY, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO