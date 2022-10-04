ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NESN

Patriots Reportedly Signing Familiar Veteran QB To Practice Squad

With injuries depleting their quarterback room, the Patriots reportedly are turning to a familiar face for assistance. New England is expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Mac...
The Spun

Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
NESN

Patriots Place Brian Hoyer On IR; Here’s What That Means

FOXBORO, Mass. — Brian Hoyer’s concussion will sideline him for at least the next four games. The New England Patriots on Thursday placed Hoyer on injured reserve, according to the NFL transaction wire. Per NFL rules, the earliest the veteran quarterback can return is Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Analysis Network

Colts QB Matt Ryan Reveals Honest Thoughts About His Team

Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football with a 1-2-1 record. They are already going to be without two key players on defense as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have both been announced out.
WBAY Green Bay

Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
Yardbarker

49ers Release WR Willie Snead

Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
NJ.com

Ravens sign linebacker off Giants’ practice squad, report says

You say goodbye. I say hello. On the same day the Giants reportedly reunite with former All-Pro safety Landon Collins, New York loses a player to the Baltimore Ravens. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports linebacker A.J. Klein “signed to the Giants practice squad...
Yardbarker

Titans Sign OLB Wyatt Ray To Practice Squad

TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad. Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints...
Yardbarker

Bears Sign DL Jalyn Holmes To Practice Squad

LB Andre Anthony (Injured) Holmes, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September of last year.
Yardbarker

Commanders Sign OT Christian DiLauro To Practice Squad, Releasing DB Troy Apke

DT David Bada (international) G Nolan Laufenberg (injured) DiLauro, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad. The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only...
Yardbarker

Vikings Re-Sign LB Ryan Connelly To Practice Squad

Connelly, 27, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season. The Giants somewhat opted to waive Connelly in 2020 and...
NBC Sports

Eagles add emergency kicker to practice squad

With Jake Elliott’s status for Sunday up in the air, the Eagles signed free agent kicker Cameron Dicker to the practice squad Tuesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Dicker, 22, is an undrafted rookie from Texas. He spent the first few weeks of training camp with the Rams...
