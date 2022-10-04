Read full article on original website
Patriots Reportedly Signing Familiar Veteran QB To Practice Squad
With injuries depleting their quarterback room, the Patriots reportedly are turning to a familiar face for assistance. New England is expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Mac...
Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion
INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard will not play against the Broncos on Thursday as the Colts work through a short week before a road trip to Denver, but he's also dealing with more than originally known. The Colts All-Pro linebacker broke his nose on the play that gave him a brain injury in Sunday's...
Patriots Place Brian Hoyer On IR; Here’s What That Means
FOXBORO, Mass. — Brian Hoyer’s concussion will sideline him for at least the next four games. The New England Patriots on Thursday placed Hoyer on injured reserve, according to the NFL transaction wire. Per NFL rules, the earliest the veteran quarterback can return is Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.
WISH-TV
Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
Former NFL Star Rips ‘Trash’ Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have already experienced numerous highs and lows during the 2022 season. After getting lambasted in Week 1 by the Kansas City Chiefs, they essentially saved their season in Week 2, overcoming a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders and winning in overtime.
NFL Analysis Network
Colts QB Matt Ryan Reveals Honest Thoughts About His Team
Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football with a 1-2-1 record. They are already going to be without two key players on defense as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have both been announced out.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts
With the Colts' abysmal start to the season, including wretched performances against division opponents, Peter King said he can feel Colts owner Jim Irsay "fixing to blow."
Yardbarker
49ers Release WR Willie Snead
Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
Locked On Colts: Is Chris Ballard to Blame for Team's Struggles?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss how the construction of the team's roster has put them in the tough position that they're in now.
Ravens sign linebacker off Giants’ practice squad, report says
You say goodbye. I say hello. On the same day the Giants reportedly reunite with former All-Pro safety Landon Collins, New York loses a player to the Baltimore Ravens. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports linebacker A.J. Klein “signed to the Giants practice squad...
Yardbarker
Titans Sign OLB Wyatt Ray To Practice Squad
TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad. Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints...
Colts bring Dezmon Patmon back to the practice squad
Dezmon Patmon is returning to the Colts. Indianapolis has signed its 2020 sixth-round draft pick back to the practice squad. He cleared waivers after his initial release from the Colts' 53-man roster Tuesday, so he'll now be available if the Colts need an extra receiver for a game. Patmon received...
Yardbarker
Bears Sign DL Jalyn Holmes To Practice Squad
LB Andre Anthony (Injured) Holmes, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September of last year.
Yardbarker
Commanders Sign OT Christian DiLauro To Practice Squad, Releasing DB Troy Apke
DT David Bada (international) G Nolan Laufenberg (injured) DiLauro, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad. The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only...
Yardbarker
Vikings Re-Sign LB Ryan Connelly To Practice Squad
Connelly, 27, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season. The Giants somewhat opted to waive Connelly in 2020 and...
NBC Sports
Eagles add emergency kicker to practice squad
With Jake Elliott’s status for Sunday up in the air, the Eagles signed free agent kicker Cameron Dicker to the practice squad Tuesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. Dicker, 22, is an undrafted rookie from Texas. He spent the first few weeks of training camp with the Rams...
Butler football's Don Benbow must have been a saint. He follows me everywhere, even golf
GREENFIELD -- I was eating a pulled pork sandwich with a bag of Lay's potato chips after a golf tournament when a guy washing down carts at Arrowhead Golf Course noticed my name on a scorecard. Lou Hurrle walked inside where nearly 100 golfers sat eating, laughing, drinking beer and...
