Indianapolis, IN

ESPN

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NFL
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

A league source tells PFN’s Aaron Wilson that ideally the Colts would be able to sit RB Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos and let him rest his ankle injury. But there’s enough pressure on everyone in Indianapolis to where they really need to rely on Taylor.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Jaguars trying to end 8-game skid against winless Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks. Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Frank Reich
Cincy Jungle

The Bengals are rising in new NFL power rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals were projected to be one of the best teams in the NFL prior to the season’s commencement, but two straight losses to subpar teams quickly changed the perspective of the team around the league. A sloppy 23-20 overtime loss to a rival, Pittsburgh, at home hurt,...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Power rankings: Bills take slide from top after Week 4

Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 4:. It looked bleak for Buffalo down 20-3 in the second quarter to a high-powered team like the Ravens. However, the Bills were unflappable and pulled off the comeback. Buffalo still remains the best team in their division, and aside from the hiccup to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, are still one of the best teams in the AFC. So far, it looks like another Buffalo versus Kansas City showdown in the playoffs.
NFL

