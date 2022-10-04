Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings
The 3-1 Vikings didn't crack our top 10 this week.
ESPN
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10
Parity remains a calling card of the NFL as we hit the quarter point of the regular season. The league currently has one unbeaten team (Eagles), one winless squad (Texans), seven teams at 3-1, seven more at 1-3 and a whopping 15 squads at 2-2 -- a long list of .500 outfits that includes both Super Bowl participants of a season ago.
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Bengals and Raiders climb, Commanders nosedive into Week 5
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans
A league source tells PFN’s Aaron Wilson that ideally the Colts would be able to sit RB Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos and let him rest his ankle injury. But there’s enough pressure on everyone in Indianapolis to where they really need to rely on Taylor.
FOX Sports
Jaguars trying to end 8-game skid against winless Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks. Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts to elevate running back Phillip Lindsay for ‘TNF’
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly are elevating Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night’s showdown
Week 5 NFL power rankings: Who moves up to No. 2 behind unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles?
The Eagles are the league's only unbeaten team and retain the No. 1 slot, but there's quite a list of pursuers vying to check in right behind them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns.
Cincy Jungle
The Bengals are rising in new NFL power rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals were projected to be one of the best teams in the NFL prior to the season’s commencement, but two straight losses to subpar teams quickly changed the perspective of the team around the league. A sloppy 23-20 overtime loss to a rival, Pittsburgh, at home hurt,...
Power rankings: Bills take slide from top after Week 4
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 4:. It looked bleak for Buffalo down 20-3 in the second quarter to a high-powered team like the Ravens. However, the Bills were unflappable and pulled off the comeback. Buffalo still remains the best team in their division, and aside from the hiccup to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, are still one of the best teams in the AFC. So far, it looks like another Buffalo versus Kansas City showdown in the playoffs.
Comments / 0