Long Beach, CA

Long Beach car washers get $229,000 after five-year wage theft investigation

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Long Beach carwash workers finally get long-awaited paychecks

On Tuesday morning, 22 former Long Beach car wash workers finally got their paychecks after a five-year wage theft investigation.

For 35 years, Hernandez worked at the Classic and Castle Carwash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach. Even though he shared the same fears as his coworkers, Hernandez bravely reached out to the nonprofit, Clean Car Wash Work Center looking for help on some missing paychecks.

"Many of my coworkers shared their fear of speaking up," Anselmo Hernandez said through a translator.

The nonprofit helped launch a California Labor Commission Investigation which found that Hernandez's employer owed thousands of hours of unpaid wages and overtime. While the employer paid some of the funds owed, the payments suddenly stopped when the owner sold the business.

With Hernandez and his coworkers left with unfinished payments, the commission tried to find other ways to recover what was owed.

"We found records and found real estate property, and we were able to place a lien on that property," said California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower when the employer was informed, they contacted us, and made the payment that was necessary."

One by one the workers got their long-awaited checks with some of the workers receiving $20,000. García-Brower said that this case should serve as a shining example that workers have rights.

"Your immigration status doesn't matter," said García-Brower. "What matter is that you document your hours worked, and you know who you work for. So that if in fact, you experience a violation, you can take action."

NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

LA Council Approves $1.7M Toward Housing Those Displaced by Fireworks Blast

The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year.The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, sent 17 residents and first responders to hospitals, destroyed a bomb squad truck and damaged 22 residences, 13 businesses and 37 vehicles. According to the city's housing department, 14 properties have been repaired, and the city is paying for 21 occupied hotel rooms.As of June 30 -- one year after the incident -- 23 people in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Armed suspect barricaded inside warehouse in Costa Mesa

Police are engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General's bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time. "We can confirm that special agents from our Bureau of Firearms were executing a warrant in Costa Mesa as part of an APPS investigation. The scene is...
CBS LA

CBS LA

