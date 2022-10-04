ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Montrezl Harrell embarrassed himself against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers now have a reason to see the Philadelphia 76ers more often thanks to Montrezl Harrell. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a great outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in their first preseason game. The Cavs best players teed off and most of them sat down to start the second half. Donovan Mitchell shot wonderfully, going 6-9 from the floor and 3-4 from three to finish with 18 points.
Draymond Green could face discipline from Warriors for practice ‘altercation’ with Jordan Poole

According to The Athletic, Draymond Green could be disciplined by the Golden State Warriors after getting into a physical altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. The Golden State Warriors open up the 2022-23 season on Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers, as they look to repeat as NBA champions. But in the preseason, there was some drama to take place during Warriors practice involving one of their stars.
Depressing stat shows just how remarkably bad Cardinals implosion was

The St. Louis Cardinals fumbled the bag big-time in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies. One stat shows just how bad it was. The St. Louis Cardinals held the Philadelphia Phillies scoreless for eight full innings on Friday afternoon, but Philadelphia exploded for six runs in the ninth inning with their backs against the wall.
Von Miller thinks NFL should change Concussion Protocol entirely

The NFL has a controversial protocol regarding concussions, and Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller thinks it’s time for a change to happen. The NFL often faces controversy from their Concussion Protocol, especially when players appear to be severely injured as a result of the impact on the field. Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller spoke out and thinks the league should completely change the current protocol.
