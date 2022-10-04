Read full article on original website
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Anthony Davis already showing Lakers fans why they can’t trust him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
Montrezl Harrell embarrassed himself against the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers now have a reason to see the Philadelphia 76ers more often thanks to Montrezl Harrell. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a great outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in their first preseason game. The Cavs best players teed off and most of them sat down to start the second half. Donovan Mitchell shot wonderfully, going 6-9 from the floor and 3-4 from three to finish with 18 points.
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
2 studs and 1 dud from Lakers preseason loss to Suns in Vegas
The Los Angeles Lakers played the first of two preseason games in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns to move to 0-2 in the preseason. The preseason win-loss record does not matter at all for LA as the team is instead looking to improve its operation before the 2022-23 season begins.
Draymond Green could face discipline from Warriors for practice ‘altercation’ with Jordan Poole
According to The Athletic, Draymond Green could be disciplined by the Golden State Warriors after getting into a physical altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. The Golden State Warriors open up the 2022-23 season on Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers, as they look to repeat as NBA champions. But in the preseason, there was some drama to take place during Warriors practice involving one of their stars.
Commanders fans eyeing 49ers coordinator as next potential head coach
The Washington Commanders are 1-3 after four games. No matter where you get your power rankings, Ron Rivera’s group is somewhere in the 25-32 range. In ProFootballTalk’s latest rankings, the team checked in at No. 31. In terms of the current NFC standings, the Commanders sit dead-last of...
Washington Commanders share uplifting injury update on Brian Robinson Jr.
The Washington Commanders provide an uplifting injury update on the status of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who will be active in Week 5. A highly-anticipated date has finally arrived for every Washington Commanders fan. The Commanders have officially activated the rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., which now...
Depressing stat shows just how remarkably bad Cardinals implosion was
The St. Louis Cardinals fumbled the bag big-time in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies. One stat shows just how bad it was. The St. Louis Cardinals held the Philadelphia Phillies scoreless for eight full innings on Friday afternoon, but Philadelphia exploded for six runs in the ninth inning with their backs against the wall.
Von Miller thinks NFL should change Concussion Protocol entirely
The NFL has a controversial protocol regarding concussions, and Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller thinks it’s time for a change to happen. The NFL often faces controversy from their Concussion Protocol, especially when players appear to be severely injured as a result of the impact on the field. Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller spoke out and thinks the league should completely change the current protocol.
