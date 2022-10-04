Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District race drawing national attention and spending

Battle brewing for 2nd Congressional District, one of the most coveted seats in Congress 02:16

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – Southwest of the Twin Cities an expensive battle is underway for one of the most coveted seats in Congress, which could tip the scale for who controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

The rematch in Minnesota's Second Congressional District between DFL incumbent Angie Craig and GOP challenger Tyler Kistner is among the most competitive in the nation. The Cook Political Report , a nonpartisan group that analyzes elections, includes it as one of just 30 "toss-up" races in the country.

Craig narrowly beat Kistner in 2020 by two points - under 10,000 votes. The race is drawing national attention and cash.

"This is gonna be a top race," said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel following a campaign event for Kistner Tuesday. "It's gonna be probably the second most expensive congressional race in the country. We need five to retire Nancy Pelosi, so the RNC has invested here."

At a round table with small business owners in Apple Valley, Kistner focused on pocketbook issues he believes will propel him to victory. He denounced his opponent for supporting pandemic relief bills that cost trillions.

"You hear the same thing: inflation, rising cost of living, the supply chain, the workforce shortage - this is impacting everybody in different ways," Kistner said.

He is doubling down on the economy and diverting attention from a barrage of criticism for his stance on abortion.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC, which supports Democratic candidates, are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads attacking him on abortion, which Democrats see is a mobilizing issue after the fall of Roe vs. Wade endangered abortion access in states across the country.

Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner CBS

A recent poll by the Star Tribune gives a glimpse into issues motivating Minnesotans this election. It asked voters about the top public policies influencing their vote, albeit in the statewide race for governor. The number one issue from respondents was the economy, followed by crime and abortion.

Craig criticizes Kistner for shifting his stance on abortion, claiming he's trying to conceal where he stands. In a questionnaire from group Minnesotan Citizens Concerned for Life, Kistner said he would support an "incremental approach" to policy against abortions.

"My opponent Tyler Kistner has been all over the place since Roe v. Wade was overturned," Craig said recently on WCCO Sunday Morning. She took aim at comments he made about GOP Sen. Lindsay Graham's proposed federal legislation outlawing abortion after 15 weeks is "reasonable."

When asked about his stance Tuesday, Kistner said that he's "pro-life with the exception for rape, incest and the life of the mother." He added that it should be "left to the states" and "abortion rights are changing any time soon" in Minnesota.

Abortion access is protected in Minnesota because of 1995 decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Craig has raised more money than Kistner, according to campaign finance reports through mid-July. That data showed she had more than $4.7 million cash on hand compared to Kistner's $552,000. Federal candidates will have to update their filings later this month.