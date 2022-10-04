ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District race drawing national attention and spending

By Caroline Cummings
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpAEi_0iMBEfTt00

Battle brewing for 2nd Congressional District, one of the most coveted seats in Congress 02:16

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – Southwest of the Twin Cities an expensive battle is underway for one of the most coveted seats in Congress, which could tip the scale for who controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

The rematch in Minnesota's Second Congressional District between DFL incumbent Angie Craig and GOP challenger Tyler Kistner is among the most competitive in the nation. The Cook Political Report , a nonpartisan group that analyzes elections, includes it as one of just 30 "toss-up" races in the country.

Craig narrowly beat Kistner in 2020 by two points - under 10,000 votes. The race is drawing national attention and cash.

"This is gonna be a top race," said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel following a campaign event for Kistner Tuesday. "It's gonna be probably the second most expensive congressional race in the country. We need five to retire Nancy Pelosi, so the RNC has invested here."

At a round table with small business owners in Apple Valley, Kistner focused on pocketbook issues he believes will propel him to victory. He denounced his opponent for supporting pandemic relief bills that cost trillions.

"You hear the same thing: inflation, rising cost of living, the supply chain, the workforce shortage - this is impacting everybody in different ways," Kistner said.

He is doubling down on the economy and diverting attention from a barrage of criticism for his stance on abortion.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC, which supports Democratic candidates, are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads attacking him on abortion, which Democrats see is a mobilizing issue after the fall of Roe vs. Wade endangered abortion access in states across the country.

Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner CBS

A recent poll by the Star Tribune gives a glimpse into issues motivating Minnesotans this election. It asked voters about the top public policies influencing their vote, albeit in the statewide race for governor. The number one issue from respondents was the economy, followed by crime and abortion.

Craig criticizes Kistner for shifting his stance on abortion, claiming he's trying to conceal where he stands. In a questionnaire from group Minnesotan Citizens Concerned for Life, Kistner said he would support an "incremental approach" to policy against abortions.

"My opponent Tyler Kistner has been all over the place since Roe v. Wade was overturned," Craig said recently on WCCO Sunday Morning. She took aim at comments he made about GOP Sen. Lindsay Graham's proposed federal legislation outlawing abortion after 15 weeks is "reasonable."

When asked about his stance Tuesday, Kistner said that he's "pro-life with the exception for rape, incest and the life of the mother." He added that it should be "left to the states" and "abortion rights are changing any time soon" in Minnesota.

Abortion access is protected in Minnesota because of 1995 decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Craig has raised more money than Kistner, according to campaign finance reports through mid-July. That data showed she had more than $4.7 million cash on hand compared to Kistner's $552,000. Federal candidates will have to update their filings later this month.

Comments / 44

missline
3d ago

I got a survey call asking different questions But it became apparent pretty quickly that this was almost surely a group of Angie Craig’s .. I ended up just finally saying I hope she loses and loses big!!!

Reply(1)
15
intersqope93
3d ago

vote red everyone time to kick these people out of office how much more evidence do we need that democrats are not for the people they think they cam buy us off for a short period time do not fall for there crap also make sure u sign up to be a ballot watcher get involved do whatever it takes they can cheat but not if we get to many votes because if they do it will be very obvious the closer races need to be watched RedWave incoming

Reply(5)
18
Francis Hall
3d ago

They talk about rising costs n etc; the only winners have been the CEO’s of every company these last couple of years have been the biggest profit years for them n they need to pay their fair share in taxes

Reply
6
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Minnesota

Minn. Supreme Court orders Ramsey County to send corrected ballots after listing dead GOP candidate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After Ramsey County printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position, Minnesota's highest court has ordered new ballots be printed. The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. Peterson died in August, and the Republican Party says it submitted a certificate of nomination and affidavit confirming Hesselgrave as the replacement candidate late that month. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County. The issue was...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
