Texas State

Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide

By DAVIS WINKIE AND JAMES BARRAGÁN,
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
@JustMy2Cents
3d ago

Military suicides happen in beautiful duty stations like Hawaii, not just the border. How you can immediately blame Abbott is somewhat crazy. Suicide is the most personal decision anyone can make, it comes from an overwhelming inability to cope with one’s life-but how do you know what part of the soldier’s life? We don’t know the facts. Prayers to the soldiers family.

Benjamin J Warfield
3d ago

Abbott has waste a lot of taxpayers money. He even spent $1.2 million to do an audit of the election and he knew him self that Donald Trump had lost but to make him look good he went on and did the audit just to show that Donald Trump call the shots in Texas for Republicans

TexasTrap
3d ago

Thanks Biden, Kamala and the current White House Administration for continuously making the border a living hell for migrants, border control, and the people actually living there.

