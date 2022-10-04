ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Judge rules former Philadelphia police officer to be held on all charges in shooting of Thomas Siderio

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

Former officer accused of shooting Thomas Siderio held on all charges 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia police officer charged in the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio last March appeared in court Tuesday. A judge ruled Edsaul Mendoza to be held on all charges, including first-degree murder.

Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Siderio on the 1700 block of Barbara Street after Siderio allegedly shot at Mendoza and three other undercover officers.

Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.

