INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The options are almost limitless when it comes to sights and activities at Conner Prairie this time of year during its Headless Horseman festival. Fall is the perfect time to enjoy the vast grounds at Conner Prairie, and Conner Prairie’s Corn Maze has been voted among the top 10 in the country by Readers’ Digest.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO