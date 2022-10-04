Read full article on original website
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site announces new Haunted States of America show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s almost time for Halloween and the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has a new spooky show for the season. The site’s president Charlie Hyde and actor David Surina joined Daybreak to discuss all the show details!. Watch the video above for more!
‘Daybreak’ says goodbye to Drew Blair and hello to Lena Pringle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes are coming to WISH-TV’s “Daybreak” as one person says goodbye and another says hello. “Daybreak” anchor Drew Blair is leaving the morning news show, but staying with News 8. Drew starts Monday as the official daytime breaking news anchor. She will...
Fall Festival hopes to raise money for IMPD Mounted Patrol to build new barn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit was formed in 1983, and now they are in need of a new barn. “The horses help bring the community together,” Sergeant Tyneka Sperry said. Currently, the stables are by the IMPD K9 Facility. The Central Indiana Police...
Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
INside Story: Randy Ollis opens up about battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Randy Ollis stands at the green screen in the WISH-TV studio. Like every morning, he’s taking viewers through his weather forecast. Hoosiers have relied on Randy and his predictions for almost four decades. In April 2017, a storm ripped through that he never saw coming. Randy was diagnosed with large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
Heartland International Film Festival officially opens
Get ready to get lost in film during the 31st Annual Heartland International Film Festival which features more than 115 films!. It is officially open now and runs through October 16. The 11-day festival will feature World Premieres, filmmaker Q&As, show across six theaters in the Indianapolis area and play virtually.
‘UnPHILtered’: Popularity for Indy-bound Savannah Bananas tour crashes team’s website
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Savannah Bananas baseball team is coming to Indianapolis in 2023. The Banana Ball World Tour will make a stop at Victory Field on June 30. The Bananas will play their rivals, the Party Animals, under the rules of Banana Ball. A time for the game hasn’t been announced yet.
Conner Prairie Headless Horseman Festival set to begin
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The options are almost limitless when it comes to sights and activities at Conner Prairie this time of year during its Headless Horseman festival. Fall is the perfect time to enjoy the vast grounds at Conner Prairie, and Conner Prairie’s Corn Maze has been voted among the top 10 in the country by Readers’ Digest.
Tuskegee Airmen Memorial dedication ceremony
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be a special dedication of the Tuskegee Airmen Hero’s Memorial Expansion in Seymour. It’s happening at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Freeman Municipal Airport. Tim Molinari and Reginald Duvale joined Daybreak to discuss ceremony details and the meaning behind it. The...
LIFT Academy creates 2 new programs with Indiana Wesleyan University
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy announced Thursday that they’ll be adding two new training programs with Indiana Wesleyan University for aspiring commercial airline pilots. Starting in Nov., students will be able to combine LIFT’s flight training with IWU’s curriculum to earn two and four...
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student and Indianapolis native Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a...
INside Story: ‘Firefighter Tim’ Griffin opens up about disease he’s battled over a decade
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whether he’s killing it in the kitchen whipping up red chicken chili and apple salad, or taking you through a killer workout, it’s always a blast when Firefighter Tim pays News 8 a visit. On the outside, Tim Griffin is the picture of health...
Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents in the Westfield-Washington School District have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council. It’s a district-level, parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school.
Hundreds of Boilermakers gather to honor slain classmate
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Students on Purdue University’s campus were somber as they gathered Wednesday night to honor the life of 20-year-old student Varun Chheda, who was killed in his dorm on Wednesday. Claire Schnnefke, the President of the Purdue Residence Hall Association, said, “I think everyone’s...
All Indiana Bets: October 8, 2022 (CFB Week 6)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s college gameday, and All Indiana Bets is back!. This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the best action. Plus, we’ve got our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman back to give us his top picks for today. HAMMER’S PICKS...
IMPD speaking with ‘person of interest’ in southwest side homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are speaking with a person of interest as they try to solve a recent homicide. On Friday morning, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified 32-year-old Michael Cox Jr. as the victim of a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the 200 block of North Addison Street. That’s near Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, about three miles west of Monument Circle.
11 dead in 10 shootings just 6 days into October in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just six days into October, 11 people have been killed in nine deadly shootings, including at least four in the last 24 hours, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The latest shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a near-west side neighborhood in Indianapolis. About 2 p.m. Thursday...
Indy man arrested for using malnourished dogs for dog fighting
MADISON, Miss. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Mississippi after police found 11 malnourished dogs in his van during a traffic stop. Police believe he used the animals for dog fighting. Edward Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, was arrested for transporting dogs for the purpose of dog fighting,...
People who don’t suffer from pain less willing to help others who do
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new study, people who don’t experience body pain are less likely to assist others who do suffer from it. Previous research has focused on the association between people struggling with their own personal pain. Evidence from that research shows people are more likely to form a connection based on empathy with others in similar situations.
