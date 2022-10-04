ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

WVNews

Turnovers abound as Eagles shutout South Gallia, 21-0

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WV News) — The Eastern and South Gallia football teams combined for 10 turnovers in a football game Friday evening, which saw the hosting Eagles prevail 21-0 in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup. Key stats (Eastern/South Gallia)
WVNews

Friday night's football roundup

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - And then there was one. There is only one undefeated team left this week after Ohio wrapped up week eight of high school football, while the Mountain State ended week seven.
WVNews

Vinton County conquers Raiders, 54-22

BIDWELL, Ohio — There was simply no stopping the Vikings. The River Valley football team was unable to hand Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Vinton County its first league loss on Friday in Gallia County, with the Vikings scoring on eight of their 10 drives en route to the 54-22 victory.
