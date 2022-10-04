Read full article on original website
North Carolina business owner enters guilty plea in West Virginia federal court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A North Carolina business owner pleaded guilty to lying to the United States Department of Agriculture regarding the Nicholas County coal he pledged as collateral for a $9 million USDA-backed business loan. According to court documents and statements made in court, Michael James Peters,...
Football roundup: White Falcons blow out Ravenswood to remain unbeaten
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A blowout win is always nice, doubly so when it's against a rival. One of two undefeated teams in the River Cities, the Wahama football team was looking to keep its perfect hopes alive against the rival Ravenswood Red Devils.
Undefeated no more: Gallia Academy football falls to Rock Hill 35-31 for first loss of season
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) - Football games aren't played on paper. They're played on a field. If you were at Memorial Stadium in Gallipolis on Friday night, you saw that theory prove itself to be true.
Turnovers abound as Eagles shutout South Gallia, 21-0
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WV News) — The Eastern and South Gallia football teams combined for 10 turnovers in a football game Friday evening, which saw the hosting Eagles prevail 21-0 in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup. Key stats (Eastern/South Gallia)
Friday night's football roundup
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - And then there was one. There is only one undefeated team left this week after Ohio wrapped up week eight of high school football, while the Mountain State ended week seven.
Vinton County conquers Raiders, 54-22
BIDWELL, Ohio — There was simply no stopping the Vikings. The River Valley football team was unable to hand Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Vinton County its first league loss on Friday in Gallia County, with the Vikings scoring on eight of their 10 drives en route to the 54-22 victory.
