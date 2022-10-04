Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Frenship alums awarded Dave Campbell Award for dedication to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Frenship alums were awarded the Dave Campbell Community Connector Award at their football game on Friday night, to honor their service to Frenship schools for the last 22 years. “Here at Frenship we use something called the serve model, the Frenship way, and they exemplify...
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name was recommended by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of the recommendations on Thursday. […]
KCBD
UMC Health System listed as a 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - This year marks the thirteenth time UMC Health System has been named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The list is made up of 100 companies and UMC ranked number five!. “I am thrilled that UMC has been recognized for...
KCBD
Hub City Outreach Center to host Red Ribbon Week & Fall Festival art contest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Prevention Resource Center - Region 1 and the Hub City Outreach Center present Red Ribbon Week starting Oct. 23rd. The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign is to support our nation’s families and communities in nurturing the full potential of health, drug-free youth. All...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Lubbock benefit concert helping fund Veteran resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cactus Theater is hosting a benefit concert to help support veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress. Danny Kock with the Friends of the Monument of Courage said, “Vets come home with invisible scars. They don’t have amputated legs, amputated arms, but they have the scars of mental health concerns.”
KCBD
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
Red Raiders speak out ahead of midterm election
For many college students, the 2022 midterms could be their first time at the polls. TTU political science librarian Tom Rohrig said historically, midterm elections have a low turnout.
KCBD
Hub City Access to host annual gala
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On October 15, 2022, Hub City Access, a collaboration of the Lester E. Wolcott Foundation and LIFE Inc., will be celebrating its annual Focus on Access Gala at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Activities will include dinner, casino games, musical entertainment, awards ceremony, live auction, and silent auction. Tickets are $25 for Consumers, $45 for Non-Consumers, and $150 for Reserved Seating. Tickets and Table Sponsorships can be purchased:
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
West Texas athletes celebrate faith at FCA ‘Fields of Faith’ event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted its “Fields of Faith” event in Lubbock on Wednesday . The annual event is intended to solidify the faith of middle and high school athletes across West Texas. “Maybe through an event like this they have an opportunity...
Did a Texas Nurse Really Lose Her Job Over ‘Implicit Bias’ Training?
A registered, albeit now unemployed, College Station, Texas nurse recently composed an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal about how she was fired for her refusal to participate in "Implicit Bias" training. Laura L. Morgan's rationale for refusing to attend the mandatory training was that the training implied she...
KCBD
WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
everythinglubbock.com
LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Alliance Credit Union collecting donations for people impacted by Boulders Apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alliance Credit Union is accepting donations to help those who have been impacted by the fire at the Boulders Apartment Complex. The Alliance Credit Union Foundation has partnered with Alliance Home Loan Center and contributed $2,500 to kick off the donation. The money collected will provide the victims of the fire with critical necessities. All proceeds will be sent directly to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
KCBD
Springlake-Earth ISD under boil water notice
EARTH, Texas (KCBD) - Springlake-Earth ISD has been put under a boil water notice, according to a school district representative. The school district announced a late start to the school day Friday morning. School will begin at 10 a.m.
New jobs coming soon to Lubbock with ‘state-of-the-art’ facility
LUBBOCK, Texas – SIMFLO, a family-owned pump manufacturing company has been in Lubbock for over 70 years, welcomed a new “state-of-the-art” test facility to the Hub City. SIMFLO engineers and manufactures pumps that get sent out across the state and country. “They’re going to Asia, Indonesia area. We now are doing pumps for air force […]
Fans invited to Texas Tech Goin’ band rehearsal at Dick Bivins Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech Goin’ Band is set to rehearse at Dick Bivins Stadium and fans are invited to watch the rehearsal from 12:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. on Friday, according to officials with Texas Tech. The band, officials said, is preparing for their show at the Tech vs OSU football game […]
KCBD
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss the following events throughout October:. Oct. 8. Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a...
KCBD
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
KCBD
Lubbock home caregivers needed to provide aid, companionship during holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home caregivers can make a real difference during the holiday season, providing aid, comfort and companionship to aging adults. “A lot of the times, their families travel and if their mobility is not in such a way that they can go with them, we will get phone calls that they need someone to stay with their mom or dad, their loved one during that time,” Lubbock franchise owner of Home Instead, Stephanie Dodson, said.
One hurt after accidental shooting near Texas Tech University, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after an accidental shooting was reported in Lubbock Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 3:00 p.m. to the 800 block of University Avenue. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments / 0