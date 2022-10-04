ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk says Twitter deal is 'accelerant' to creating 'everything app'

 3 days ago
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday buying Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app", after the billionaire proposed to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take the social media company private.

"Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong," he said in another tweet.

Although Musk has not disclosed his plans for Twitter, he has said the service could charge business and government users.

