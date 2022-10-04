SACRAMENTO -- On Thursday, thousands of hard rock fans flooded Discovery Park in downtown Sacramento for the kickoff of the four-day Aftershock music festival. The festival has been a big tourism driver over the last seven years, according to Visit Sacramento, and this year is no exception. "The economic impact is about $30 million. Sixty-five percent of the attendees come from outside of the Sacramento area," said Mike Testa, Visit Sacramento president. In fact, turnout is expected to be higher now that pandemic restrictions are largely gone -- with fans that are prepared to splurge on spending here even as inflation surges."We know...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO