Millions available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: In crime ad, John Kennedy plays the race card
This is why some people are called racist. It’s not unusual for Republican candidates to aim to arouse base voters by using crime and fear as red meat. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is continuing to use the strategy, launching a television commercial focused on Louisiana crime. “Violent crime is...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
The Daily South
Natchitoches Meat Pies
I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff
Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Parents Being Urged to Download ‘Safe Schools Louisiana’ App
From KLFY - "It is meant to be used to prevent crimes from happening. If someone is committing a crime or threatening harm to others it can be sent in the app." The "Safe Schools Louisiana" app allows users to leave tips, and check the current status of a tip or situation.
Aftershock festival-related spending a boon for Sacramento businesses
SACRAMENTO -- On Thursday, thousands of hard rock fans flooded Discovery Park in downtown Sacramento for the kickoff of the four-day Aftershock music festival. The festival has been a big tourism driver over the last seven years, according to Visit Sacramento, and this year is no exception. "The economic impact is about $30 million. Sixty-five percent of the attendees come from outside of the Sacramento area," said Mike Testa, Visit Sacramento president. In fact, turnout is expected to be higher now that pandemic restrictions are largely gone -- with fans that are prepared to splurge on spending here even as inflation surges."We know...
