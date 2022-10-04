Supreme Court sets deadline for DOJ response to Trump request over Mar-a-Lago search



T he Supreme Court has set the deadline for the Department of Justice to respond to former President Donald Trump 's request to reverse an appeals court ruling that halted a decision to allow a special master to review documents marked as classified that were obtained by the FBI during its raid of Mar-a-Lago .

Justice Clarence Thomas, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court in play and received the application, gave the DOJ a week, until next Tuesday at 5 p.m., to respond to Trump's team, according to the high court's docket .

TRUMP CALLS ON SUPREME COURT TO BLOCK DOJ FROM USING CLASSIFIED DOCS FOUND AT MAR-A-LAGO

The deadline was set hours after lawyers for Trump requested the Supreme Court vacate the partial stay order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit that allowed the DOJ to continue to look through the roughly 100 allegedly classified documents the FBI seized from Trump's Florida resort in August.

The ruling from the appeals court reversed a decision by Judge Aileen Cannon, who ruled that the DOJ would have to provide seized documents with classified markings to special master Judge Raymond Dearie for independent review seeking privileged materials.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Dearie, who was Trump's pick for special master, cast doubt on the former president’s declassification claims during a court hearing last month.