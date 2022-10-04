ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court sets deadline for DOJ response to Trump request over Mar-a-Lago search

By Jack Birle
 3 days ago

T he Supreme Court has set the deadline for the Department of Justice to respond to former President Donald Trump 's request to reverse an appeals court ruling that halted a decision to allow a special master to review documents marked as classified that were obtained by the FBI during its raid of Mar-a-Lago .

Justice Clarence Thomas, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court in play and received the application, gave the DOJ a week, until next Tuesday at 5 p.m., to respond to Trump's team, according to the high court's docket .

The deadline was set hours after lawyers for Trump requested the Supreme Court vacate the partial stay order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit that allowed the DOJ to continue to look through the roughly 100 allegedly classified documents the FBI seized from Trump's Florida resort in August.

The ruling from the appeals court reversed a decision by Judge Aileen Cannon, who ruled that the DOJ would have to provide seized documents with classified markings to special master Judge Raymond Dearie for independent review seeking privileged materials.

Dearie, who was Trump's pick for special master, cast doubt on the former president’s declassification claims during a court hearing last month.

Comments / 201

Michelle Smith
3d ago

These Justices are suppose to be A-political. After these past 5 years I don’t trust any of them. They are taking this country back 50 years.

Reply(17)
118
Joseph Patriarca
3d ago

Thomas should be nowhere near the case. The appearance of impropriety alone he should recuse himself. He is making a joke of this court

Reply(7)
51
Darin 0 Williams
3d ago

If Judge Thomas had any honor he would recuse himself from this case because of his wives involvement on, January 6th.

Reply(1)
46
