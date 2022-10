ALL ACCESS is sending congratulations to BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL's Country KNCI/SACRAMENTO, CA, team for wrapping up their concert season with another sellout show for 10,000 listeners with COUNTRY IN THE PARK 2. The event took place on SATURDAY (10/1). BILLY CURRINGTON, RUSSELL DICKERSON, JESSIE JAMES DECKER, GAVIN DEGRAW, and KASSI ASHTON performed.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO