FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
People experiencing homelessness seeking out shelter, services in Portland due to lack of resources in hometowns
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's director of health and human services said the city is unable to meet the demand for shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Kristen Dow said the city has 300 shelter beds available, but that hundreds of people need the beds on a nightly basis. "We have...
WPFO
Preble Street partners with landlords to help find permanent housing for those in need
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A pandemic-era program, used in part to pay for people experiencing homelessness to stay in hotels, is on pause. Where they may go now, or in the next few months, is uncertain. MaineHousing recently announced no new or renewed applications for emergency rental assistance would be accepted...
WMTW
'My father was taken by this beast': Maine firefighter rides bike to raise money, hope
WEST PARIS, Maine — A firefighter from West Paris rode a bike in full turnout gear to help raise money for theMaine Cancer Foundation and provide some hope. Robert Stine stayed on his bike for the entire 12-hour Jibe Cycling Studio Spinathon, even putting on his turnout gear for the last ride.
WPFO
Maine's Eastern Trail earns national recognition
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine's Eastern Trail system is getting some national recognition. Friday, Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation's largest trail advocacy organization, welcomed Maine's Eastern Trail into the "Rail Trail Hall of Fame." According to an economic impact study, the trail brings more than $44 million into Maine's...
Portland clears homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park
PORTLAND, Maine — A front-end loader and men in yellow vests served as a morning alarm on Tuesday for people experiencing homelessness who were camping in Deering Oaks Park. Karen Orr is a nondenominational pastor and said she was a liaison for the homelessness outreach nonprofit Preble Street. She was making her regular rounds when she came upon the scene, as she comes down each Tuesday morning with sleeping bags and other supplies for those who need them.
WMTW
Maine leaders want to defund California aquarium calling for lobster boycott to protect whales
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 7, 2022 — Maine's congressional delegation and Governor Janet Mills on Friday urged federal regulators to come back to Maine for another meeting with lobstermen facing stringent new fishing rules designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Officials from the National Oceanic and...
WPFO
Kennebunk coffee shops shows support for Maine lobstermen
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A local coffee shop is among the many businesses and people in Maine throwing their support behind Maine lobstermen. The owner of "Morning in Paris" in Kennebunk says when he saw calls to boycott Maine lobster, while fishermen are already dealing with new federal regulations, he decided to brew up some support.
nerej.com
Port Property to develop and manage a new community destination in Biddeford, ME - to be known as The Levee
Biddeford, ME Port Property will be developing The Levee – a new community destination in downtown. Running parallel to the Saco River, The Levee will feature a variety of modern residential buildings, with one scheduled to begin pre-leasing this year, along with a range of commercial space soon to become home to a self-storage facility, boutique shops, and local dining.
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Scarborough, Maine Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
WPFO
Summer clam die-off in Brunswick linked to high heat, warming waters and runoff
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- It was one of the largest die-off events in nearly five year and now officials in the town of Brunswick believe some of the impacts of climate change may be to blame. The die-off impacted at least four acres of clam beds in a number of coves...
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location
This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
NECN
Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion
The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
WPFO
Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
WMTW
Former Mainers experience Hurricane Ian's wrath, duplex left severely damaged
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A former South Portland newspaper columnist now living in Florida has experienced first-hand the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Jim Sanville returned to his rented duplex in Cape Coral, just outside of Fort Myers, a few days after the storm to find it was severely damaged and most of his belongings were ruined.
mainepublic.org
LePage says in a debate that Mills was ‘fortunate’ COVID hit because of the influx of federal funds
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage tussled over their stewardship of state finances Thursday during a forum hosted by the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. LePage at one point said Mills was fortunate that the pandemic hit because it came with federal dollars for the state.
amjamboafrica.com
South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac – Maine House 120/South Portland
Why did you decide to become a candidate this year?. I decided to run for this seat when my State Representative, Victoria Morales, decided not to run again after four years of service. If elected, what would be your three main priorities?. Affordable and safe housing, fully funded public education...
WPFO
AMBER Alerts are rare in Maine, here's how the state decides when to issue one
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Law enforcement in Maine are crediting an AMBER Alert with the quick return of two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother in Saco this week. The mother turned herself in to police in Massachusetts not long after the alert went out Tuesday afternoon. This is...
WMTW
Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid
NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
WPFO
Lewiston's local farms, food producers celebrated in 'Taste the Harvest'
LEWISTON—The City of Lewiston organized a community dining event to promote the local food economy from farm to table Wednesday. The outdoor event called “Taste the Harvest” took place downtown on Lisbon Street from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. According to the Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s...
