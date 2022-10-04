PORTLAND, Maine — A front-end loader and men in yellow vests served as a morning alarm on Tuesday for people experiencing homelessness who were camping in Deering Oaks Park. Karen Orr is a nondenominational pastor and said she was a liaison for the homelessness outreach nonprofit Preble Street. She was making her regular rounds when she came upon the scene, as she comes down each Tuesday morning with sleeping bags and other supplies for those who need them.

