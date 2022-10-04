ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Maine's Eastern Trail earns national recognition

PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine's Eastern Trail system is getting some national recognition. Friday, Rails to Trails Conservancy, the nation's largest trail advocacy organization, welcomed Maine's Eastern Trail into the "Rail Trail Hall of Fame." According to an economic impact study, the trail brings more than $44 million into Maine's...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland clears homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park

PORTLAND, Maine — A front-end loader and men in yellow vests served as a morning alarm on Tuesday for people experiencing homelessness who were camping in Deering Oaks Park. Karen Orr is a nondenominational pastor and said she was a liaison for the homelessness outreach nonprofit Preble Street. She was making her regular rounds when she came upon the scene, as she comes down each Tuesday morning with sleeping bags and other supplies for those who need them.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Kennebunk coffee shops shows support for Maine lobstermen

KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A local coffee shop is among the many businesses and people in Maine throwing their support behind Maine lobstermen. The owner of "Morning in Paris" in Kennebunk says when he saw calls to boycott Maine lobster, while fishermen are already dealing with new federal regulations, he decided to brew up some support.
KENNEBUNK, ME
nerej.com

Port Property to develop and manage a new community destination in Biddeford, ME - to be known as The Levee

Biddeford, ME Port Property will be developing The Levee – a new community destination in downtown. Running parallel to the Saco River, The Levee will feature a variety of modern residential buildings, with one scheduled to begin pre-leasing this year, along with a range of commercial space soon to become home to a self-storage facility, boutique shops, and local dining.
BIDDEFORD, ME
DVM 360

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location

This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
FREEPORT, ME
NECN

Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion

The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine leaders defend lobstermen in face of more regulation

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine lobstermen are speaking out Wednesday night against rules meant to protect the endangered right whale, rules they say are devastating to their livelihood. The meeting in Portland Wednesday night is their only in-person chance to explain the impact. The room is packed with Maine lobstermen and...
MAINE STATE
amjamboafrica.com

South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac – Maine House 120/South Portland

Why did you decide to become a candidate this year?. I decided to run for this seat when my State Representative, Victoria Morales, decided not to run again after four years of service. If elected, what would be your three main priorities?. Affordable and safe housing, fully funded public education...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid

NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
NAPLES, ME
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?

MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
HOULTON, ME
WPFO

Lewiston's local farms, food producers celebrated in 'Taste the Harvest'

LEWISTON—The City of Lewiston organized a community dining event to promote the local food economy from farm to table Wednesday. The outdoor event called “Taste the Harvest” took place downtown on Lisbon Street from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. According to the Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s...
LEWISTON, ME

