WLOX
All schools clear after active shooter reports at Biloxi schools, Hancock High
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities investigated reports of possible active shooters at Biloxi High, Biloxi Jr. High, Biloxi Upper Elementary, North Bay Elementary and Hancock High School. All schools have now been given the clear. All schools are out for fall break, and most students were gone, but...
WLOX
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
Picayune Item
Supervisors working with Climb CDC to educate, employ, house
A new community focused group is setting up shop in Pearl River County to assist young people in getting a helping hand to a successful career and life. Climb Community Development Corporation is based out of Gulfport, but is establishing a satellite location in Picayune. CEO John Whitfield said the organization offers training in culinary arts, construction and other areas.
Picayune Item
Reports of active shooter at PRC Schools are a hoax
Hoax calls are apparently being made alleging that an active shooter situation is underway at the Pearl River County School District. Similar calls to other districts in the Gulf Coast took place the same day. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Maj. Marc Ogden said dispatch in Pearl River...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi, Hancock County respond to campuses after active shooter calls
Law enforcement agencies are investigating active shooter calls that were made in Hancock and Harrison counties. Students are on fall break in both districts and were not on campus. Teachers were on campus in Biloxi but not at Hancock High. Biloxi Police spokesman Tom Goldsworthy said a call came in...
Singing River hospital is not on the brink of financial collapse. So why is it seeking a buyer?
Editor’s note: This story was reported and published in a collaboration between Mississippi Today and the Sun Herald. Isabelle Taft reported for Mississippi Today and Gautama Mehta reported for the Sun Herald. JACKSON COUNTY – Unlike other Mississippi hospitals, Singing River Health System is not facing an immediate financial crisis – and that’s exactly why […]
Rolls-Royce adds new facility to Pascagoula Naval site
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolls-Royce completed a major investment in its Pascagoula site, which will provide increased capabilities and capacity to support U.S. Navy programs. A new 26,000-ft facility will increase the company’s ability to manufacture propellers and propulsor components for naval platforms. “We’re excited to complete a second major U.S. investment in our naval capabilities […]
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs, Pascagoula ready to take Cruisin’s center stage
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- As the famous line from “Field of Dreams” says, “if you build it, he will come.”. For Cruisin’ the Coast officials, however, it’s more “if they come, we’ll make room.”. Such is the pleasant dilemma which annually faces Chic...
WLOX
Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday
Leslie Rojas speaks with cruiser, Ricky Matthews about his 51' Chevy school bus. Hugh Keeton is live at 'Pass In The Night' where the party is only beginning. Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about the Mississippi school threats. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities across Mississippi on Friday received...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
thegazebogazette.com
Newest Amphibian Student at Pass Christian Elementary
The students in Lauren Williamson’s first grade class at Pass Christian Elementary have a new student. They have a frog living in their classroom this week. Each student has been reading an informational text about the life cycle of frogs and are observing the behavior of the frog that is living in their classroom this week.
WLOX
Trapani wins Republican nomination, Ward 1 heads to runoff in Waveland elections
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Jay Trapani is one step closer to possibly becoming Waveland’s next mayor after Tuesday’s primary elections. Trapani received 53% of the vote against Jeremy Burke, Charles Piazza and Paul “PT” Taylor. Trapani will face Independent Micah Tinkler and Libertarian Brice Phillips in...
WTOK-TV
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members and loved ones of Jaheim McMillan are praying the Gulfport High School freshman bounces back. He’s now on a ventilator in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Mobile, Alabama. “I’m not going to pull the plug on him,” said McMillan’s mother,...
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast already in full swing in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast made its way to downtown Ocean Springs for the first of its three-day run, with sunshine and large numbers of spectators already on hand as Cruisers lined up even before sunrise to claim one of the coveted Washington Avenue parking spots.
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
Lamar County moves forward with Hegwood Road project
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg announced a road-widening project will move forward in Lamar County. Beginning next week, the project set for Hegwood Road will include road closures throughout the duration of the construction. Officials said road projects like this are a huge factor in alleviating congestion in major thoroughfares, but the construction […]
WLOX
Downtown Wiggins will soon be getting revitalized
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Stone County Economic Development Partnership hosted a stakeholder input session for the revitalization of downtown. Stone County Economic Development Partnership is partnering with Mississippi Power and Downtown Strategies to make this project possible. During the meeting, Downtown Strategies president Jenn Gregory gave a presentation that showed...
Sea Coast Echo
'Active shooter' reported at Hancock High
Hancock sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Hancock High School. “Earlier today, there was a call received by the Hancock Sheriff’s Office of an active shooter at Hancock High School,” Joan Seals, Hancock School District public relations administrator said in a statement Friday morning. “The sheriff’s office reacted swiftly in arriving to the school and working to clear the school, room by room. No one was found on campus.
WTVM
‘I made a mistake’ - Medical examiner changes homicide finding, but convicted woman still behind bars
BILOXI, Mississippi (InvestigateTV) – For decades, Tasha Mercedes Shelby had been proclaiming her innocence in the death of her 2-year-old stepson before someone finally believed her: the doctor whose own testimony sent the young woman to prison for life. “I made a mistake,” former Mississippi state medical examiner Dr....
World’s largest wood pellet plant opens in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The world’s largest wood pellet plant is nearly fully operational in Lucedale, Mississippi. The plant is owned by Enviva Biomass, based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has hired 90 full-time employees to support plant operations in Lucedale. The $140 million construction project supported about 400 cumulative jobs after the October 2019 […]
