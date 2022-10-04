ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
BILOXI, MS
Picayune Item

Supervisors working with Climb CDC to educate, employ, house

A new community focused group is setting up shop in Pearl River County to assist young people in getting a helping hand to a successful career and life. Climb Community Development Corporation is based out of Gulfport, but is establishing a satellite location in Picayune. CEO John Whitfield said the organization offers training in culinary arts, construction and other areas.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Reports of active shooter at PRC Schools are a hoax

Hoax calls are apparently being made alleging that an active shooter situation is underway at the Pearl River County School District. Similar calls to other districts in the Gulf Coast took place the same day. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Maj. Marc Ogden said dispatch in Pearl River...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mississippi State, MS
Long Beach, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Long Beach, MS
WJTV 12

Singing River hospital is not on the brink of financial collapse. So why is it seeking a buyer?

Editor’s note: This story was reported and published in a collaboration between Mississippi Today and the Sun Herald. Isabelle Taft reported for Mississippi Today and Gautama Mehta reported for the Sun Herald. JACKSON COUNTY – Unlike other Mississippi hospitals, Singing River Health System is not facing an immediate financial crisis – and that’s exactly why […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Rolls-Royce adds new facility to Pascagoula Naval site

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolls-Royce completed a major investment in its Pascagoula site, which will provide increased capabilities and capacity to support U.S. Navy programs. A new 26,000-ft facility will increase the company’s ability to manufacture propellers and propulsor components for naval platforms. “We’re excited to complete a second major U.S. investment in our naval capabilities […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Bennett
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Newest Amphibian Student at Pass Christian Elementary

The students in Lauren Williamson’s first grade class at Pass Christian Elementary have a new student. They have a frog living in their classroom this week. Each student has been reading an informational text about the life cycle of frogs and are observing the behavior of the frog that is living in their classroom this week.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Usm#State Of Mississippi#Linus College#Ihl#White University
Mississippi Press

Cruisin’ the Coast already in full swing in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast made its way to downtown Ocean Springs for the first of its three-day run, with sunshine and large numbers of spectators already on hand as Cruisers lined up even before sunrise to claim one of the coveted Washington Avenue parking spots.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County moves forward with Hegwood Road project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg announced a road-widening project will move forward in Lamar County. Beginning next week, the project set for Hegwood Road will include road closures throughout the duration of the construction. Officials said road projects like this are a huge factor in alleviating congestion in major thoroughfares, but the construction […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WLOX

Downtown Wiggins will soon be getting revitalized

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Stone County Economic Development Partnership hosted a stakeholder input session for the revitalization of downtown. Stone County Economic Development Partnership is partnering with Mississippi Power and Downtown Strategies to make this project possible. During the meeting, Downtown Strategies president Jenn Gregory gave a presentation that showed...
WIGGINS, MS
Sea Coast Echo

'Active shooter' reported at Hancock High

Hancock sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Hancock High School. “Earlier today, there was a call received by the Hancock Sheriff’s Office of an active shooter at Hancock High School,” Joan Seals, Hancock School District public relations administrator said in a statement Friday morning. “The sheriff’s office reacted swiftly in arriving to the school and working to clear the school, room by room. No one was found on campus.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

World’s largest wood pellet plant opens in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The world’s largest wood pellet plant is nearly fully operational in Lucedale, Mississippi. The plant is owned by Enviva Biomass, based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has hired 90 full-time employees to support plant operations in Lucedale. The $140 million construction project supported about 400 cumulative jobs after the October 2019 […]
LUCEDALE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy