Investigation underway into inmate overdoses at South Central Regional Jail

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are releasing more information after inmates overdosed at the South Central Regional Jail on Monday, Oct. 3.

According to the WVSP, four inmates at the jail were administered Narcan and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Troopers say officials transferred three more inmates to a different unit for “observation due to possible overdose.”

The WVSP says the investigation is ongoing.

13 News first reported three inmates had been given Narcan, but the new information from the West Virginia State Police comes as they take over the investigation. On Monday, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security said is not known at this time if these were three new inmates or if they had been in the jail for a while.

