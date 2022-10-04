Read full article on original website
Related
No. 9 West Morris holds off West Essex on late field goal - Football recap
Freshman Johnny Viera kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:11 left in the game, giving West Morris, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 9-7 victory over West Essex in Chester. Gavin Drown put the finishing touches on the victory for West Morris (7-0) when he a made a fourth down tackle to force a turnover on downs with 1:47 remaining. West Morris then successfully ran out the clock to extend its winning streak to 12 games.
Perth Amboy ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Perth Amboy and J.P. Stevens played to a 2-2 draw, in Edison. Kaston Chen scored both goals for J.P. Stevens (5-5-2-), while Ajit Mallavarapu recorded nine saves for the home team. Joan Sousa and Melquin Febrillet found the back of the net for the Panthers (7-5-1), while Logan Degaona recorded...
Emmanuel Lyles leads Roselle over Ridgefield Park - Football recap
Emmanuel Lyles scored four touchdowns while running 282 yards on 17 carries to lead Roselle to a 41-35 victory at home over Ridgefield Park. Nafee Finney returned a punt for another score for Roselle (2-4), which has now won two games in a row after a rocky start. Lyles scored...
Girl soccer: Yappen scores twice as Lenape Valley blanks Vernon (PHOTOS)
Cassis Yappen netted a pair of goals to lead Lenape Valley in a 4-0 win over Vernon, in Vernon. Lenape Valley (7-3) led 3-0 at the half. Grace Alderson and Mayla McLean also scored in the win. Erika Dietz and Riely O’brien shared duties in goal to earn the shutout,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson County Tournament girls soccer roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 8
Olivia Covello posted a hat trick and an assist while Emily Horvaht and Paige Raefski each scored twice to lead top-seeded Kearny in a 10-0 win over ninth-seeded Dickinson in the quarterfinals of the Hudson County Tournament, in Kearny. Kearny (5-6) will face either fourth-seeded Hoboken or fifth-seeded Union City...
Football: North Plainfield claims first win of season against J.P. Stevens (PHOTOS)
For the first time in 2022, North Plainfield is in he win column. Friday night, the Canucks defeated J.P. Stevens, 33-6, at home in North Plainfield. With the win, North Plainfield improved to 1-6 while the Hawks are now 0-6 themselves. Quadir Johnson led the visitors with 91 yards and...
No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap
Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
Football: Wallkill Valley rallies in fourth quarter to top Lenape Valley
Dylan Bonser threw four touchdown passes- including two in the fourth quarter- as Wallkill Valley scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 34-23 win over Lenape Valley in Stanhope. Bonser completed 20-of-34 passes for 254 yards for Wallkill Valley (4-2), which notched its first win...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boys soccer: White’s hat trick leads Somerville past Delaware Valley
Tayden White posted a hat trick with one assist to lead Somerville in a 4-0 win over Delaware Valley, in Somerville. Brayden Hache added on a goal and an assist for the Pioneers (10-3), while Jake Cohen made five saves to earn the shutout. The Terriers fell to 6-8. The...
Haddonfield over Delran - Girls soccer recap
Senior Allison Tighe scored a hat trick as Haddonfield scored a 4-1 win over Delran in Delran. A Holy Cross commit, Tighe extended her season-high goal total to 12. She now has 45 for her career. The score was tied at 1-1 in the first half before Haddonfield took over...
Lawrence over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap
Giovanni Ochoa scored twice to lead Lawrence to a 5-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Edwin Garcia needed just two saves to earn the shutout for the Cardinals (5-9). Owen Boggs, Platon Trofimchuk, Justin Triqueros, and Jason Romero Silver also scored in the win. WW-PN fell to 1-11.
Toms River North over Middletown North - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Nagle scored twice to lead Toms River North to a 4-1 win over Middletown North, in Toms River. Mary Bozicev and Alexis Garcia also scored for TRN (7-4). Jayme Malanda scored for Midd. North (4-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weequahic overpowers Boonton to stay undefeated - Football recap
Rashawn Marshall ran for a touchdown and led with a 137 yards on four carries as Weequahic won at home, 44-8, over Boonton. Sultan Hinton added a rushing touchdown while quarterback Paul Jones III went 4-for-4 for 65 yards and two TDs for Weequahic (6-0). Ihsim Smith-Marsette returned a punt...
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap
Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
Scheuplein stars as No. 16 Wayne Valley downs Passaic Valley - Football recap
Alex Scheuplein threw two touchdown passes, ran for a touchdown and also returned one of his two interceptions for a score, fueling Wayne Valley, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 34-7 victory over Passaic Valley in Wayne. Scheuplein (9-of-10 for 184 yards) put Wayne Valley (7-0) ahead...
Manalapan over Rumson-Fair Haven - Girls soccer recap
Sydney Spilsbury scored twice to lead Manalapan to a 2-0 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, in Rumson. Both goals were scored in the first half. Leila Shaw made eight saves to earn the shutout for the Braves (7-2-1). Katie Walls recorded 10 saves in the loss for the Bulldogs (5-6-1). The...
Jacob Sconza, River Dell rally to upset No. 11 Ramapo - Football recap
Jacob Sconza’s 1-yard touchdown run with eight seconds tied the game with eight seconds left and Alejandro Carballeda’s extra-point won it for River Dell, which rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun Ramapo, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 28-27, in Franklin Lakes. River Dell...
Fitzsimmons’ big night carries undefeated Brearley to victory - Football recap
Brendan Fitzsimmons ran for three scores, helping power Brearley to a 32-0 victory over Highland Park in Highland Park on Friday night. Now 6-0 on the season, the Bears doubled their lead to 16-0 in the second quarter when Fitzsimmons scored from seven yards out. Fitzsimmons would add scoring runs...
Football: North Warren continues strong start, shuts out High Point
Angelo Fluri rushed for a pair of touchdowns and came up with an interception on defense to lift North Warren to a 14-0 win over High Point in Wantage. Fluri scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter, before essentially sealing the win with a 14-yard scamper in the fourth. North Warren improved to 4-2 with the win, already matching its win total from last fall, when it finished 4-6.
Boys Soccer: Bergen County Tournament second round recaps for Oct. 6
Kevin McDonough had a goal and an assist in the second half as top-seeded Ramapo, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated River Dell, 2-1, in the second round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio added a goal and Antonio Spina made four saves for...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0