Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4local.com
Far east El Paso residents frustrated with city's delay on noise ordinance
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents in one far east El Paso neighborhood are frustrated after they learned they will have to continue bearing the loud noises inside their homes coming from a nearby bar. The issue stems from the City of El Paso deciding to table the...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso ignores NYC mayor; will continue sending migrant buses
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending...
cbs4local.com
Report by Vice raises concerns about migrant charter buses from El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An article published by Vice World News on Wednesday raised several questions about the buses the City of El Paso is using to transport migrants out of the city. It appears the author of the article, Luis Chaparro, followed buses from El Paso to...
cbs4local.com
Valley Farms New Mexico donates flowers to all residents at El Paso nursing home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents at an El Paso nursing and rehabilitation center got a surprise Thursday afternoon. The owners of Valley Farms New Mexico brought flowers for all the residents of the Cimarron Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northwest El Paso. The family-owned farm is based...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
Woman remembers migrant brother shot, killed in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 spoke with the sister of the migrant who was shot and killed in Hudspeth County last week. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
cbs4local.com
Events held at El Paso County Coliseum this fall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Need something to do with the family? The El Paso County Coliseum has you covered. They are holding multiple events and concerts in October. Disney on Ice is taking over the Coliseum from Thursday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and...
cbs4local.com
15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County to receive $4.6M for flood mitigation project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) on Wednesday approved $4,650,500 for El Paso County to use for a flood mitigation project in Socorro and Horizon City. The county will receive $2,372,000 in financing and $2,278,500 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF).
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
cbs4local.com
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 12 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say around...
cbs4local.com
2 American men plea guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two American men pleaded guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico. Edwin Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty this week and Martin Najera, 30, pleaded guilty last week to buying firearms and then smuggling them to Mexico. Both are U.S. citizens living in Mexico. According to...
cbs4local.com
TxDOT says drivers affected by rebar on Doniphan Drive can file claims
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT officials said drivers whose...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
El Paso County holds veteran, caregiver survivorship, estate planning summit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County held a summit to better prepare veterans and caregivers for their estate planning needs Thursday morning. The goal is to ensure veterans and caregivers understand their benefits and establish security and peace of mind for their loved ones. The summit took...
cbs4local.com
Flood solution meeting has central residents calling for change
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Borderland is no stranger to flooding and central El Paso is one of the areas that gets hit the worst when runoff comes down from the Franklin Mountains. El Paso Water along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a public meeting...
cbs4local.com
FBI: Migrant shot at Ysleta Border Patrol Station was armed with 'edged weapon'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation of El Paso identified a migrant man who was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in east El Paso Tuesday afternoon. The FBI said 33-year-old, Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, a Mexican national, was taken to the hospital and...
cbs4local.com
Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
cbs4local.com
El Paso CBP officers seize several pounds of narcotics at El Paso ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized several pounds of drugs at El Paso ports of entry in two days. They seized 17.21 pounds of fentanyl, 13.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 10.75 pounds of cocaine.
cbs4local.com
'I'm dying': Woman shot by twin brothers in Hudspeth County records audio
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The migrant woman who was shot by the twin brothers in Hudspeth County recorded herself after she got shot. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
cbs4local.com
New affordable housing development coming to downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new affordable housing development will be built in downtown El Paso. Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises' (HOME) held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the Nuestra Señora community. The new housing development located at 415 Montana Ave. will house 80 families. "Nuestra Señora is...
cbs4local.com
Several drivers say their tires popped while driving on Doniphan in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several drivers said their cars were damaged Thursday night after they drove over what appeared to be rebar sticking out of the road in the Upper Valley Thursday. Drivers reported that their tires popped while driving east on Doniphan near Redd Road around 9...
Comments / 1