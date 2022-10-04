ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Events held at El Paso County Coliseum this fall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Need something to do with the family? The El Paso County Coliseum has you covered. They are holding multiple events and concerts in October. Disney on Ice is taking over the Coliseum from Thursday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County to receive $4.6M for flood mitigation project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) on Wednesday approved $4,650,500 for El Paso County to use for a flood mitigation project in Socorro and Horizon City. The county will receive $2,372,000 in financing and $2,278,500 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF).
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 12 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say around...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 American men plea guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two American men pleaded guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico. Edwin Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty this week and Martin Najera, 30, pleaded guilty last week to buying firearms and then smuggling them to Mexico. Both are U.S. citizens living in Mexico. According to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

TxDOT says drivers affected by rebar on Doniphan Drive can file claims

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT officials said drivers whose...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Flood solution meeting has central residents calling for change

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Borderland is no stranger to flooding and central El Paso is one of the areas that gets hit the worst when runoff comes down from the Franklin Mountains. El Paso Water along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a public meeting...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New affordable housing development coming to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new affordable housing development will be built in downtown El Paso. Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises' (HOME) held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the Nuestra Señora community. The new housing development located at 415 Montana Ave. will house 80 families. "Nuestra Señora is...
EL PASO, TX

