Uncovering the History of a 3,000-Year-Old Canoe
For today’s show, guest host Bert Zipperer speaks with two archaeologists about the 3,000-year-old dugout canoe recently recovered from Lake Mendota, the second ancient canoe found in Wisconsin this year. Tamara Thomsen is a maritime archaeologist with Wisconsin Historical Society’s Maritime Preservation and Archaeology program. Her research has resulted...
Trout Season Comes to a Close
Trout season is coming to a close here in Wisconsin, but don’t worry, there’s still opportunities to catch your personal best before the season ends. This week on Fishy Business, WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh with the D&S Bait Shop in Madison look back at this year in trout fishing, and check out what’s biting around the Madison area.
Parks & Landmarks: Apple Cider Donuts
You’re listening to Parks and Landmarks, an exploration of the underrated, outdoors. I’m Sean Bull. Generally speaking, I don’t like donuts. But when fall comes around, I make an exception, or perhaps an exception is made for me. Apple cider doughnuts are airier, crispier, and all around tastier than their year-round counterparts. And they also have an advantage in where they’re typically enjoyed. Where normal doughnuts are mostly food for office workers who don’t like to cook breakfast, apple cider doughnuts are found in orchards and farms, places where people go to take it easy on the weekend. There’s a formula, both for the doughnuts, and the places that sell them, but each is just a little different. Over the past few weeks, I visited as many as I could. I ate a lot of doughnuts, and I think I’ve developed the definitive guide to apple cider doughnuts around Madison.
Madison, October 1962 – Civil Rights
As the month opens, U.S. Army Captain James Gregory, on a year’s leave from the Oklahoma Reserve to attend the University of Wisconsin, is still without a place for his house trailer – apparently because he is Black. The 28-year-old graduate student, here to study cancer research with $225 monthly grant from the American Cancer Society, has been looking without luck for a spot for his 50-foot trailer since classes started three weeks ago. Several sites seemed promising, but as soon as proprietors realized he was Black, all apparent vacancies disappeared – forcing him to bust his budget by staying at the Madison Hotel with his wife and four small children. Ironically, Gregory bought the trailer when stationed at Ft. Sill because of difficulties Blacks have finding housing in Oklahoma. When news of Gregory’s plight becomes public, Mrs. Arnold Jackson, wife of the director of the Jackson Clinic, offers him a spot on the large Jackson property in Arbor Hills overlooking the UW Arboretum. The heavily landscaped 10-acre property and home designed by Jackson family friend Frank Lloyd Wright are appealing, but because of the narrow road and sharp curve approaching the site, Gregory keeps looking, even checking out a trailer court in Lake Mills, 30 miles from campus. Finally, on October 9, a meteorologist with the Madison Weather Bureau, G.A. Rothfuss, rents Gregory a site on his five-acre property in the town of Burke just north of Truax Field. “I felt so sorry for those lovely kids cooped up in a hotel room,” Mrs. Rothfuss tells the Capital Times. “I don’t care what color a person’s skin is if he is a nice person,” she adds. “These people needed help and I’m glad we could help them.”
Waukesha County Judge Rules “Ballot Spoiling” Illegal
A Waukesha County judge ruled today that ballot spoiling is illegal. The lawsuit was brought by Brookfield resident Nancy Kormanik and the national conservative nonprofit Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, or RITE. Ballot spoiling allows an absentee voter to recast their ballot if it becomes “spoiled,” or contains one...
