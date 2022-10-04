As the month opens, U.S. Army Captain James Gregory, on a year’s leave from the Oklahoma Reserve to attend the University of Wisconsin, is still without a place for his house trailer – apparently because he is Black. The 28-year-old graduate student, here to study cancer research with $225 monthly grant from the American Cancer Society, has been looking without luck for a spot for his 50-foot trailer since classes started three weeks ago. Several sites seemed promising, but as soon as proprietors realized he was Black, all apparent vacancies disappeared – forcing him to bust his budget by staying at the Madison Hotel with his wife and four small children. Ironically, Gregory bought the trailer when stationed at Ft. Sill because of difficulties Blacks have finding housing in Oklahoma. When news of Gregory’s plight becomes public, Mrs. Arnold Jackson, wife of the director of the Jackson Clinic, offers him a spot on the large Jackson property in Arbor Hills overlooking the UW Arboretum. The heavily landscaped 10-acre property and home designed by Jackson family friend Frank Lloyd Wright are appealing, but because of the narrow road and sharp curve approaching the site, Gregory keeps looking, even checking out a trailer court in Lake Mills, 30 miles from campus. Finally, on October 9, a meteorologist with the Madison Weather Bureau, G.A. Rothfuss, rents Gregory a site on his five-acre property in the town of Burke just north of Truax Field. “I felt so sorry for those lovely kids cooped up in a hotel room,” Mrs. Rothfuss tells the Capital Times. “I don’t care what color a person’s skin is if he is a nice person,” she adds. “These people needed help and I’m glad we could help them.”

