WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
WINKNEWS.com
People line up for hours for FEMA hurricane assistance in Port Charlotte
Hurricane Ian has left many people in need of assistance in various forms. One of the organizations offering help is FEMA, and it is drawing lines in Port Charlotte. Vinette Burks, from Port Charlotte, was one of the people who lined up to get help from FEMA. Burks and her...
floridapolitics.com
Power on for 99% of Florida, but 135,000 customers still await reconnection after Hurricane Ian
Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.
usf.edu
A North Port resident's experience with a roofer shows the need to watch for potential scams
As residents in Southwest Florida start their slow recovery following Hurricane Ian, they also need to be wary of scammers looking to take financial advantage. Following the storm, North Port resident Alicia Accardi said she's dealing with roof and water damage, along with mold issues in her home. A day...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
islandernews.com
“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island
Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
usf.edu
Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
usf.edu
Black neighborhoods that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are seeking help
As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them. Shannon Tolbert, a resident in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in...
capitalbnews.org
FEMA Sent Disaster Relief to Fort Myers’ Black Neighborhoods. Where Is It?
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Volunteers tossed cases of water off the back of a truck from Tennessee outside of First Assembly Cornerstone Church. Inside, a group of women filled to-go containers with macaroni and cheese, pulled pork, sandwich buns, and corn. It had been a week since Hurricane Ian...
North Port leaders work to restore Price Boulevard after damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port took a hard hit as Category 4 Hurricane Ian made its way through Florida last week. Specifically, city leaders say they are working on Price Boulevard with a contractor to restore the failed waterway crossings and open the east-west corridor. The work will...
HUD Sending Funds to Fort Myers, Gainesville, St. Petersburg for Safety Measures in Public Housing
This week, as part of almost $10.4 million going to Public Housing Agencies (PHA) “to make needed capital improvements in public housing developments that serve to enhance safety and security for residents,” the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded funds to three agencies in Florida.
The Daily South
Chick-fil-A Serving Is Meals to Those In Need In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ian
Southerners love to help their neighbors in need and in the wake of Hurricane Ian there are a lot of neighbors to help right now. From Publix donating a million dollars to relief efforts, the State of Texas sending aid, and a kind woman risking the floodwaters to help a stranger, the news is filled with stories of folks doing what they can to help. Now, Chick-fil-A is stepping up as well.
Some PODs remain open in Lee County, others closing
Lee County announced that some POD locations will close today, October 7, while others will remain open
WINKNEWS.com
Insurance Village at Port Charlotte Town Center Mall
An insurance village has been set up by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis at the Florida Department of Financial Services to assist residents with insurance claims. The insurance village operates daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall parking lot, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
sarasotamagazine.com
How Will Hurricane Ian Affect the Local Real Estate Market?
As we slowly get back to normal after Hurricane Ian, the big question in the real estate industry is whether there will be a sudden drop in prices and a panicked flood of fresh inventory from people who want to get out of the way of future storms. Craig Ceretta,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Activates the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, Making $50 Million Available
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $50 million available — at least $10 million of which must go to small businesses that are agricultural producers impacted by Hurricane Ian in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia counties. Small businesses in the most impacted counties — Charlotte, Collier, Lee, and Sarasota — will be escalated and prioritized as they are received.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County updates: WiFi centers open and Charlotte County cemeteries closed to the public
Charlotte County Community Services Library and History Division has opened the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, as well as care stations to provide public Wi-Fi and laptops for public use. All locations are open seven days a week until further notice. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, located at 401 Shreve St. Punta...
‘Warzone’: Cape Coral family left home after Ian struck, now with family in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many evacuated to escape what was expected to come. For one couple of 50 years, this was the first time they’ve been through a major hurricane that hit their area of Cape Coral. They stayed through it and hunkered down.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
NBC 2
Miscommunication between Cape Coral and LCEC delayed start of power restoration effort
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Miscommunication between the City of Cape Coral and Lee County Electric Cooperative, the city’s electric provider, led to an unnecessary 24-hour delay in the start of power restoration after Hurricane Ian. LCEC didn’t start restoring power in Cape Coral until Saturday morning (Oct. 1)....
