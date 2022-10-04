ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

27 First News

Clementeen Allen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clementeen Allen, 85, of Warren, Ohio departed this life Monday, October 3, 2022 at her daughter’s residence. She was born January 10, 1937 in Auburn, Alabama, the daughter of Quillis and Luella Trimble Morgan, moved to Warren as a child. She was a January...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Thomas A. Symbolik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Anthony Symbolik, 80, of Youngstown, died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown. He was born November 15, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Stephen and Anna Symbolik, and was a lifelong area resident. Tom was a 1960 graduate of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Andrew Louis “Andy” Kostraba, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Louis “Andy” Kostraba passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, shortly before his 77th birthday at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health in Youngstown due to complications acquired during his hospital stay. Andy was born to Andrew J. and Mary (Politsky) Kostraba in Warren, Ohio....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

David M. Robey, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David M. Robey, age 65 passed away on October 5, 2022. He was born September 24, 1957, in Akron, Ohio to the late Jack and Janice (Long) Robey. David was a honest, hard working man that dedicated his life to his family. He was a...
RAVENNA, OH
27 First News

Charles R. Venglarik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Chuck” Venglarik, 93, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of September 24, 2022. Charles was born September 1, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest of 11 children to Michael and Mary (Lukes) Venglarik. Charles was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Rose Ann Belosic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ann Belosic went home to Jesus on October 4, 2022, at age 76 with her family by her side. Rose Ann was born to Anthony and Anne Prystash Gorvet on July 26, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1964.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Jesse L. Burkey, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse L. Burkey, Sr., 52, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born April 21, 1970, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence E. Burkey, Sr. and Beverly A. (Shuster) Burkey. On April 24, 2015, he married...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
27 First News

Kristen Irene Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Kristen Irene Anderson, passed away unexpectedly at her home from complications of diabetes on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Kristen was born on October 24, 1982, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Deborah Anderson of Berlin Center. She graduated from Western Reserve High School...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Leon Ross Johnson, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leon Ross Johnson, 64, of Campbell passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Mr. Johnson was born January 19, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Crews and Alla Jean Taylor Johnson. He was a 1975 graduate of East High School. Leon...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Irene Mary Keffalos, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Mary Keffalos, 89, of Warren passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022, at her home in Warren. Mary was born on June 28, 1933, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter of Sidaris and Aphrodite (Ambeltsiotis) Galatis. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Warren...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Susan Marie Baton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Susan Marie Baton, age 38, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born in Youngstown on June 4, 1984 to Richard Albert Baton of Florida and Christine Ann (Perchinski) Baton of Parma, Ohio. Besides her...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

William “Bill” Hittie, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Hittie, passed away with his family at his side, Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown. Bill was born May 14, 1935 in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William and Hazel Wisler Hittie. Raised in...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Stacey M. Varga, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacey M. Varga, 42, died peacefully Tuesday, October. 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman surrounded by her family. The daughter of Gary S. Yankowski and Joyce M Yankowski (Macovtiz), Stacey was born January 21, 1980, in Youngstown, Ohio. She attended St. Annes Catholic...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Barbara Eno, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Eno, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Columbiana, Ohio surrounded by family. “Barb” was born on July 17, 1939 in Buffalo New York, to her beloved parents, Cosimo and Josephine (Barone) LaDuca.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Mary Louise Badanjek, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise (Nezbeth) Badanjek, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 18, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Ramsey) Nezbeth. On September 21,...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
27 First News

Marlane E. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlane E. Johnson 79, Youngstown entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Johnson was born September 26, 1943 to M.G. and Frances O’Neil Lacey. She was a 1961 graduate of South High School. She was employed at General...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Harry L. Burbick, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry L. Burbick, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on November 10, 1936, at the homestead in Beaver Township, a son of the late Leon and Kathleen Oesch Burbick. Harry...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Kathryn Johnson Hall, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Johnson Hall, 92, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Ivy Woods Manor. Kathryn was born March 15, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew L. Johnson Sr., and Henrietta Grinnage Johnson, and lived most of her life in Ohio. A...
NORTH LIMA, OH
27 First News

Charles J. Romano, Sr., Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Romano, Sr., 87, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Caprice Health Center. Charles, known by most as “Chuck,” was born July 18, 1935, at home in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a son of Carl C. and Marie V. Hurtuk Romano. Chuck was raised...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Darrell Stokes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell Stokes passed on September 30, 2022. He was 51. Darrell was born March 1, 1971 to Terry Love and Deloise Houston in Talladega Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Eva Stokes; sons Darrell Colon, Ryan Stokes and Raymel Stokes; daughters, Marshawndrea Bradford,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

