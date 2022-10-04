Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. mom allegedly tried to drown 2 of her 'possessed' kids in a creek during 'baptism'
HARRISBURG, Pa. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to drown some of her children in a creek because she believed they were "possessed." Dauphin County Court documents show Candice McElwee has been indicted on nine charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and five counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Pennsylvania State Police have located missing 1-year-old boy
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Update, 4:20 p.m.: Braxton Smith has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy. Hendrix Smith was last seen with Brandon Smith, 27. Hendrix is about three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has...
Confidential informant bought 40 bags of fentanyl over three buys with Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged for the delivery of fentanyl three times to an undercover informant over a month-long period in late spring. Mikal Lamar Lattimore exchanged approximately 40 bags of fentanyl for a total of $280 over the course of three buys, detectives said. The 37-year-old Lattimore agreed to meet the confidential informant near the 800 block of Park Avenue in all three incidents. County...
Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Handgun located during drug raid in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport. The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit. Singletary is a person not to posess...
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were transported to a regional trauma center with gunshot wounds Friday night. Officials from the Hazleton City Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fulton Court and Noble Street in Hazleton around 5:45 pm on Friday. As officers […]
Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
Teen arrested after chase with PSP, four wanted
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for four people who fled from a hit-and-run crash in a stolen car, leaving one teen to get arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31, around 3:00 a.m., troopers tried to pull over five people inside a stolen 2013 Ford Escape for a traffic violation. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourdailylocal.com
State Police Warn Residents of Telephone Solicitation Scam
HARRISBURG — All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police do not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind. Recently, Pennsylvania residents have reported receiving telephone calls from an individual who identifies...
Rowhome fire in Schuylkill County affects several families
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and […]
Police looking for suspect involved in theft at Muncy Sheetz
Muncy, Pa. — State police at Montoursville are looking for the pictured suspect who was involved in a retail theft on June 9 at the Muncy Sheetz store. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the store at 45 Muncy Creek Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Urban at PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-8477. The public may also contact online PA Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. Source: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers release on Oct. 4
Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
WFMJ.com
Eleven charged with animal abuse at Pennsylvania turkey farm
The Pennsylvania State Police has filed animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania. Criminal complaints allege the suspects kicked, stomped, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The defendants were...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022
ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
Pa. student charged with threatening, bringing weapon to school
A Potter County teen has been suspended from school and accused of threatening his high school and bringing a weapon onto school grounds, according to police.
Stolen car leads to over 1.9K bags of heroin, fentanyl seized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car that was found with nearly 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl inside. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 30, officers pulled over a white Dodge in the 600 block of Moosic Street for an equipment violation. Police say the car, […]
Man accused of cutting hole in Dollar General freezer to break in
PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man they believe attempted to break into a Dollar General by cutting a hole in their freezer. Troopers said they responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Route 903, Carbon County, on […]
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
Man charged for pretending to be police officer and searching man in restaurant parking lot
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Winfield man allegedly pretended to be a police officer at a Snyder County restaurant parking lot and illegally searched a man and his vehicle. State police at Selinsgrove say on Sept. 5, Nikolas Tsanko Lontine Bolig, 29, told people at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township he was an off-duty police officer. Bolig saw the accuser, Ryan Hoke, in the parking lot and identified himself as...
Comments / 0