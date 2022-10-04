Read full article on original website
theScore
NHL Watchability Rankings: The top 16
If NHL teams made the Stanley Cup Playoffs based on watchability, the results might be very different. They don't, of course, but that doesn't mean we can't explore which clubs are primed to draw the most attention this season. Unlike typical power rankings, these focus on just that: How tantalizing...
NHL
LA Kings & Tu Liga Radio Announce 2022-23 Radio Schedule On KWKW 1330 AM
Schedule kicks-off with season opener on Tuesday, October 11, when Kings host Vegas Golden Knights. The LA Kings today announced the club's schedule for games to be broadcast on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio in Spanish. The 2022-23 season schedule on the popular all-Spanish station consists of 12 total...
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from LA Kings’ 6-4 Frozen Fury loss vs VGK
Despite jumping out to a two-goal lead, the LA Kings dropped Thursday’s preseason contest against the Golden Knights, 6-4. The Kings couldn’t have asked for a better start to this game. Less than two minutes in, Kevin Fiala tallied his second goal of the preseason. Off a beautiful...
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
NHL
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
NHL
VGK To Host NHL & NHLPA Learn To Play Program In Salt Lake City
VEGAS (October 6, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 6, their plans to bring the NHL & NHLPA Learn To Play program to Salt Lake City, beginning January 4, 2023. The announcement comes in conjunction with the team's visit to Salt Lake City to face the Los Angeles Kings in a preseason game tonight at Vivint Arena.
NHL
PREVIEW - FLAMES vs. JETS
One final tune-up. After tonight, the games start to matter. The Flames are set for their final preseason game with a clash vs. the Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome. It's the rubber match from Wednesday that saw the Jets come out on top with a 5-0 victory at Canada Life Centre.
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
NHL
Burnside: 10 Storylines Entering 2022-23 For The Carolina Hurricanes
It's a fair point, so with that in mind here are the top 10 narratives of the team's 25th anniversary season in North Carolina. But you'd better hurry up and read them because, well, things always seem to be a bit fluid around the team. Brent Burns, Motor Home And...
NHL
Game Preview: 10.7.22 Preseason vs. BUF
WATCH: ATTSN | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins close out their 2022 preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 7 at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. This past weekend, Pittsburgh dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Penguins hold a 5-1-0 record against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, outscoring Buffalo 22- 10 during that time. During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena, goals from Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Evan Rodrigues helped the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Buffalo on December 12, 2021.
NHL
Mailloux agrees to three-year, entry-level contract with Canadiens
Defenseman, who was convicted of criminal charge in Sweden, was selected in first round of 2021 Draft. Logan Mailloux agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The 19-year-old defenseman, who was selected by Montreal in the first round (No. 31) of the 2021 NHL Draft,...
NHL
Jets end preseason with a road win in Calgary
Dubois scores twice, Hellebuyck makes 35 saves as Jets finish preseason 4-1-1 On a night when the Winnipeg Jets were outshot 38-16, it would be easy to suggest that the 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames was the result of Connor Hellebuyck stealing one for his team. However, a closer...
Yardbarker
Canucks trade forward Jason Dickinson to Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks have traded forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round draft choice to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman, the club announced Friday. Dickinson, 27, scored five goals and 11 points in 62 games with the Canucks during the 2021–22 regular season. The 6’2″ center...
NHL
BLOG: Offense Continues to Build Chemistry in Preseason
Team hopes strong chemistry among different lines can help build more offensive chances. As the roster continues to be trimmed, one of the main focuses before the regular season starts is building the team chemistry and becoming more dominate in the offensive zone. With many new offseason additions, Max Domi...
NHL
Murray talks joining Maple Leafs, rejuvenating career in Q&A with NHL.com
GRAVENHURST, Ontario -- Matt Murray and the Toronto Maple Leafs came to this Muskoka resort town 110 miles north of Toronto this week as part of a team-bonding exercise in preparation for their season opener Oct. 12 at the Montreal Canadiens. Consider it a successful endeavor, especially for the 28-year-old...
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 06.10.22
Special teams was an area of focus during Thursday's skate. Back to the drawing board. Thursday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome was heavily focused on special teams, specifically the powerplay after an 0-for-6 showing against the Jets Wednesday night. Here's how the power play units operated during today's practice:. PP...
NHL
THAT'S A WRAP
Flames finish off preseason, turn focus to next week's date with Avs. Bring on the regular season. The Flames played their eighth and final warmup tilt Friday, falling 5-3 to the visiting Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome despite outshooting them 38-16. Tyler Toffoli, Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri scored for...
NHL
NHL could play more games in Europe in future seasons
PRAGUE -- The NHL might bring more games to Europe in the future and play some later in the season, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Friday. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks opened the NHL regular season at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. They will play here again Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCA, BSSO).
NHL
Blue Jackets run away to win over Blues in preseason contest
Seven different Columbus players score in final home exhibition game. The Blue Jackets posted a 7-0 victory in preseason action Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues in Nationwide Arena. Game in a Paragraph. The last home exhibition game of the 2022 fall was a good one as Columbus scored...
