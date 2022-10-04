Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams backs Max Rose in tight Staten congressional race against Rep. Nicole Malliotakis
Mayor Adams endorsed fellow Democrat Max Rose on Friday in Rose’s bid to represent Staten Island and part of southern Brooklyn in Congress. Rose is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to represent the 11th congressional district, which covers Brooklyn neighborhoods Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst, and all of Staten Island.
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the Right
This past Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams condemned fellow politicians on the left as well as the right. The announcement came after Mayor Adams was relocating Texas migrants in his city from the Bronx in Orchard Beach to Randall’s Island.
Council Backs Cabán After Her Views on Policing and Public Safety Lead to Threats
The New York City Council has come out in support of Councilmember Tiffany Cabán after the progressive legislator received a barrage of threats for her unwavering stance on policing and public safety. The City Council issued a statement Thursday condemning the alleged threats that were called in to Cabán’s...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
Bruckner Rezoning Poised to Pass After Councilmember’s Change of Heart
The Council’s Land Use Committee voted 10-0 to approve a residential rezoning along a strip of Bruckner Boulevard in Throggs Neck after Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez said she backed the plan, following months of opposition. The City Council is poised to approve a plan to add 349 new apartments...
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NYC Mayor Adams condemns 'far left' Democrats for 'doing nothing,' 'silence' on border crisis
New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams ripped the "far left" for its "silence" on the border crisis, as the Big Apple relocated a shelter for migrants bused from Texas.
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tight races
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month's critical elections. Biden, who planned to participate in an event Thursday afternoon at...
New York City Council proposes housing asylum seekers in closed hotels, vacant churches
New York City Council members were not so hot on Mayor Eric Adam's new idea to house asylum seekers in a tent city at Randall's Island, so they presented some solutions of their own Wednesday night.
South Brooklyn welcomes brand-new hospital named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A new public hospital is opening in New York City for the first time since 1982 and will be named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
NY1
Morning Briefing: Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Malliotakis leads Rose; mayor responds to criticism on migrant center
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Hello sunshine! Bright skies are back today and it's milder. Look for readings to reach the low 70s this afternoon. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: Malliotakis leads Rose in closely...
NBC New York
NY City Council Apologizes for Menorah Gaffe in Yom Kippur Post
The holiest day of the Jewish calendar is underway, as Yom Kippur started at sundown on Tuesday. It is the day when members of the Jewish faith fast for 24 hours while seeking atonement and repentance. But the New York City Council may need to atone itself for its social...
Former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro willing to ‘stake financial well-being’ to bail out grandson
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steven Molinaro’s grandfather, former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, has indicated he is willing to help his grandson post bail and is even prepared to “stake his own financial well-being on his compliance,” court documents detail. The new development comes after...
ciodive.com
As NYC restricts AI in hiring, next steps remain cloudy
New York City’s law restricting the use of AI tools in the hiring process goes into effect at the beginning of next year. While the law is seen as a bellwether for protecting job applicants against bias, little is known to date about how employers or vendors need to comply, and that has raised concerns about whether the law is the right path forward for addressing bias in hiring algorithms.
Property destroyed, people separated from services, no reduction in street homelessness: Adams' sweeps 6 months in
Seamus is one of 1,442 people who have been displaced by over 2,400 homeless encampment sweeps that have taken place over the last six months, according to data from Mayor Eric Adams’ Office.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
bkreader.com
Mayor Adams’ Flashy Bishop Friend is Slum Landlord Evicting Low-Income Tenants
A Gucci-loving Brooklyn bishop, who was robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry in a caught-on-video heist, is a slum landlord evicting several low-income tenants from properties he owns in Connecticut, according to tenants and public records. Lamor Whitehead, 44, a convicted felon who has described Mayor Eric Adams as...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Musk lawyers say Twitter refusing new $44B bid for company
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk’s lawyers said Thursday that Twitter is refusing the Tesla billionaire’s renewed $44 billion bid for the social media company and have asked a Delaware court to halt an upcoming trial. Musk made a renewed offer to take over to company earlier...
brickunderground.com
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
City brass net over $21 million in retirement payouts for workaholic tendencies
The City of New York paid $21 million in 2021 to high-ranking city officials who stockpiled sick, vacation, and comp days over decades of service before retirement, data obtained by THE CITY reveals. Veteran heads at some of the city’s uniformed agencies — including police, fire and correction departments —...
Comments / 2