Audubon, NJ

NJ.com

Toms River North over Middletown North - Girls soccer recap

Kaylee Nagle scored twice to lead Toms River North to a 4-1 win over Middletown North, in Toms River. Mary Bozicev and Alexis Garcia also scored for TRN (7-4). Jayme Malanda scored for Midd. North (4-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Perth Amboy ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap

Perth Amboy and J.P. Stevens played to a 2-2 draw, in Edison. Kaston Chen scored both goals for J.P. Stevens (5-5-2-), while Ajit Mallavarapu recorded nine saves for the home team. Joan Sousa and Melquin Febrillet found the back of the net for the Panthers (7-5-1), while Logan Degaona recorded...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: North Warren continues strong start, shuts out High Point

Angelo Fluri rushed for a pair of touchdowns and came up with an interception on defense to lift North Warren to a 14-0 win over High Point in Wantage. Fluri scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter, before essentially sealing the win with a 14-yard scamper in the fourth. North Warren improved to 4-2 with the win, already matching its win total from last fall, when it finished 4-6.
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Manalapan over Rumson-Fair Haven - Girls soccer recap

Sydney Spilsbury scored twice to lead Manalapan to a 2-0 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, in Rumson. Both goals were scored in the first half. Leila Shaw made eight saves to earn the shutout for the Braves (7-2-1). Katie Walls recorded 10 saves in the loss for the Bulldogs (5-6-1). The...
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

Haddonfield over Delran - Girls soccer recap

Senior Allison Tighe scored a hat trick as Haddonfield scored a 4-1 win over Delran in Delran. A Holy Cross commit, Tighe extended her season-high goal total to 12. She now has 45 for her career. The score was tied at 1-1 in the first half before Haddonfield took over...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Delaware Valley over South River- Football recap

Patrick Garlinghouse rushed for a pair of touchdowns to help Delaware Valley earn a 48-0 win over South River in Frenchtown. Jack Bill also threw for a pair of touchdowns, one to Enzo Britez and the other to Nicholas Catino. Ben Cobb also rushed for a TD in the win.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Knutelsky’s three scores help Kittatinny overcome 20-point deficit to beat Sussex Tech in OT

Andrew Knutelsky scored the game-winning five-yard touchdown in overtime for Kittatinny in its 26-20 win over Sussex Tech after it trailed 20-0 at halftime in Hampton. Knutelsky ran for scores of 10 and 80 yards to open the second half before a 40-yard touchdown pass from Mike Cerbo to Hayden Howarth tied the game, 20-20, before the end of the third quarter.
GEORGETOWN, DE
NJ.com

Goffney-Fleming carries Lenape to win over rival Cherokee

He’s just getting warmed up. The best part about Zyaire Goffney-Fleming’s performance on Friday night wasn’t that it was his fourth outstanding effort in four games in a Lenape uniform. It wasn’t his refusal to be tackled on first contact, or his explosiveness in the open field, either.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

