Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Brayden Davis, strong defense help Seneca beat Moorestown to stay unbeaten in WJFL
When you take a look at the records for the last decade of Seneca football, there are not many seasons that have ended above .500. There have not been any that have started the way 2022 has for the Golden Eagles, who came into their road game Friday night at Moorestown still unbeaten through five games.
Toms River North over Middletown North - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Nagle scored twice to lead Toms River North to a 4-1 win over Middletown North, in Toms River. Mary Bozicev and Alexis Garcia also scored for TRN (7-4). Jayme Malanda scored for Midd. North (4-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Perth Amboy ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Perth Amboy and J.P. Stevens played to a 2-2 draw, in Edison. Kaston Chen scored both goals for J.P. Stevens (5-5-2-), while Ajit Mallavarapu recorded nine saves for the home team. Joan Sousa and Melquin Febrillet found the back of the net for the Panthers (7-5-1), while Logan Degaona recorded...
Audubon gets late TD, then goal-line stand to defeat Collingswood in triple overtime
Audubon scored late in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then came through with a huge goal-line stand before finally finding a way to defeat Collingswood, 20-14, in triple overtime Friday in Audubon. The Green Wave (2-3) scored with 5:33 left in the fourth for its only points of...
Fitzsimmons’ big night carries undefeated Brearley to victory - Football recap
Brendan Fitzsimmons ran for three scores, helping power Brearley to a 32-0 victory over Highland Park in Highland Park on Friday night. Now 6-0 on the season, the Bears doubled their lead to 16-0 in the second quarter when Fitzsimmons scored from seven yards out. Fitzsimmons would add scoring runs...
St. Joseph (Hamm.) takes down Ocean City in defensive battle - Football photos
James Mantuano’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Zach Cruet in the second quarter gave St. Joseph (Hamm.) a lead it never relinquished as it held on for a 7-3 victory over Ocean City. Nasir Mahmoud sealed the victory for St. Joseph (4-1) with a fourth down interception with 2:14 remaining...
Football: North Plainfield claims first win of season against J.P. Stevens (PHOTOS)
For the first time in 2022, North Plainfield is in he win column. Friday night, the Canucks defeated J.P. Stevens, 33-6, at home in North Plainfield. With the win, North Plainfield improved to 1-6 while the Hawks are now 0-6 themselves. Quadir Johnson led the visitors with 91 yards and...
Mace, Mainland run wild in win over Absegami - Football photos
Ja’Briel Mace ran the second play from scrimmage 44 yards for a touchdown, setting a tone for both he and the rest of the Mainland offense as it rolled to a 54-13 victory over Absegami in Linwood. The run was the first of three touchdowns on successive offense plays...
Football: North Warren continues strong start, shuts out High Point
Angelo Fluri rushed for a pair of touchdowns and came up with an interception on defense to lift North Warren to a 14-0 win over High Point in Wantage. Fluri scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter, before essentially sealing the win with a 14-yard scamper in the fourth. North Warren improved to 4-2 with the win, already matching its win total from last fall, when it finished 4-6.
Lawrence over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls soccer recap
Michaela Little posted two goals and an assist to lead Lawrence in a 4-1 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro North, in Lawrenceville. Lawrence (7-3-2) led 1-0 at the half. Becca Boggs and Kendall Jodoin also scored in the win, while Gwenyth Moore recorded four saves. Emily Potzena scored for WW-PN and...
Manalapan over Rumson-Fair Haven - Girls soccer recap
Sydney Spilsbury scored twice to lead Manalapan to a 2-0 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, in Rumson. Both goals were scored in the first half. Leila Shaw made eight saves to earn the shutout for the Braves (7-2-1). Katie Walls recorded 10 saves in the loss for the Bulldogs (5-6-1). The...
Haddonfield over Delran - Girls soccer recap
Senior Allison Tighe scored a hat trick as Haddonfield scored a 4-1 win over Delran in Delran. A Holy Cross commit, Tighe extended her season-high goal total to 12. She now has 45 for her career. The score was tied at 1-1 in the first half before Haddonfield took over...
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Sharp sparks ground attack as Millville football bounces back at Shawnee
It is a good thing Naeem Sharp has great vision, because he is so hard to see. The Millville junior running back slashed, powered and sprinted through the Shawnee defense for 125 yards to lead the Thunderbolts to a 21-10 West Jersey Football League American Division win in Medford.
Delaware Valley over South River- Football recap
Patrick Garlinghouse rushed for a pair of touchdowns to help Delaware Valley earn a 48-0 win over South River in Frenchtown. Jack Bill also threw for a pair of touchdowns, one to Enzo Britez and the other to Nicholas Catino. Ben Cobb also rushed for a TD in the win.
Florence rallies to defeat Palmyra 24-19 in key WJFL Classic Division matchup
The ghosts of past Florence successes roared Friday night and for a few minutes it seemed like the Flashes’ game with Palmyra was back at “The Pit,” Florence’s famous and infamous home field of legend. That’s because the Flashes mounted the kind of comeback that made...
Phillipsburg football avenges loss from last season in home win over Bridgewater-Raritan
Last season, the Phillipsburg High School football team’s offense never got going in a frustrating 17-7 loss to Bridgewater-Raritan. Facing the same opponent at Maloney stadium on Friday night, the Stateliners overcame a slow start to remain undefeated with a 28-13 victory in a Big Central Conference American Silver Division matchup.
Football: Knutelsky’s three scores help Kittatinny overcome 20-point deficit to beat Sussex Tech in OT
Andrew Knutelsky scored the game-winning five-yard touchdown in overtime for Kittatinny in its 26-20 win over Sussex Tech after it trailed 20-0 at halftime in Hampton. Knutelsky ran for scores of 10 and 80 yards to open the second half before a 40-yard touchdown pass from Mike Cerbo to Hayden Howarth tied the game, 20-20, before the end of the third quarter.
Drew Harris takes Haddon Heights over Camden Catholic - Football recap
Drew Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Haddon Heights cruised to a 40-13 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Harris put Haddon Heights (4-2) on the scoreboard with a TD pass to Damier Outterbridge-ALI for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Jayden Trace started...
Goffney-Fleming carries Lenape to win over rival Cherokee
He’s just getting warmed up. The best part about Zyaire Goffney-Fleming’s performance on Friday night wasn’t that it was his fourth outstanding effort in four games in a Lenape uniform. It wasn’t his refusal to be tackled on first contact, or his explosiveness in the open field, either.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
