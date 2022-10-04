Pandemic slide puts Glenwood Springs Elementary on ‘turnaround plan’ status with state

Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs council approves Mind Springs partnership with emphasis on heavy oversight
Glenwood Springs City council approved on Thursday a detox facility agreement with Mind Springs but with a heavy emphasis on oversight. “While I, like many of you, have some trepidation about the press and some of the things that have happened at Mind Springs, I think for now it is the best option that we have and there are off ramps that we can use if we need to,” city attorney Karl Hanlon said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ballot debate pits hope against skepticism over workforce housing proposal in Glenwood Springs
The proposed 2.5% lodging tax to help workforce housing, or ballot issue 2C, was debated at Wednesday’s Glenwood Springs Issues and Answers Forum with the opposed party being Citizens Concerned about City Council. Clark Anderson, the head of the Glenwood Springs Ad Hoc Housing Committee that conducted months of...
coloradosun.com
Proposition 123: Should Colorado set aside nearly $300 million each year for affordable housing?
Proposition 123 is an effort to tackle Colorado’s affordable housing crisis by allocating nearly $300 million each year in existing tax revenue to help local governments and nonprofits work on the issue. The measure on the November ballot comes as affordable housing has become one of the state’s most...
cpr.org
Colorado accidentally sent voter registration notices to 30,000 residents who are not citizens
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office mailed postcards to roughly 30,000 non-citizens living in the state notifying them on how they could register to vote. The office said it is currently trying to determine what led to the error. The state emphasizes that if anyone who isn’t a U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado
If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
highcountryshopper.com
Delta County Commissioner Dist. 1
Mike was born and raised in Delta Colorado, and is a graduate of Delta High School. He grew up at the Delta Sales Yard, which was owned by his family. The business was sold in 1996. Mr. Lane has been a small business owner and worked in the oil fields...
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
These 5 Colorado counties rank the lowest in overall 'well-being'
A company called Share Care publishes an annual report on community well-being in different places around the country. While Colorado did well compared to other states around the nation, a county-by-county breakdown reveals where 'well-being' is the highest and where it is the lowest across the Centennial State. In order...
RELATED PEOPLE
ouraynews.com
State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital
Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado’s Upside-Down, Unfair Tax Code On November Ballot
After cracking the top five highest voter turnout states in the past two even-year elections, it’s clear Coloradans love to vote. We don’t just come out in droves because the state makes it easy for us to exercise our rights through mail-in ballots, same-day registration, and other voter-friendly policies. It’s also because Colorado voters hold significant power.
travellemming.com
19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)
I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
coloradosun.com
Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed
Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
skyhinews.com
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Treasurer candidates spar over partisanship of down-ballot offices; Clerk candidates agree on election security
The Garfield County Treasurer’s Office and other elected administrative positions in the county should not be partisan offices, the challenger for the treasurer’s position said during Wednesday’s Issues and Answers Forum in Glenwood Springs. “There are some (elected) offices where policies are driven from a partisan point...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
Boa constrictor spotted slithering through Colorado front yard
Crews from the Northern Colorado Herpetological Society (NCHS) responded to the scene of a private residence in Fort Collins last Saturday, after receiving reports that a large snake was slithering through the front yard. The snake turned out to be a boa constrictor, a species of large, non-venomous snakes that...
Comments / 0