New Orleans, LA

Rolling Wave: 4-1 Tulane to host East Carolina Saturday

By Ed Daniels
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Tulane is suddenly flush with wins and quarterbacks.

Third-string quarterback Kai Horton, relieved the injured Justin Ibieta and threw three touchdown passes as Tulane defeated Houston in overtime Friday night, 27-24.

Last season, Horton threw three interceptions in a start against nationally ranked Cincinnati.

Head coach Willie Fritz was vague when asked about Ibieta, who appeared to favor his right shoulder after colliding with a tackler inside the Houston five-yard line.

“We will know more (about Justin), later today (Tuesday),” said Fritz.

Offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda said Pratt was improving, after sitting out last Friday night’s game with what appears to be a shoulder injury.

“I think he looked really good this week. I think you want to be strategic with it. But, it is about right.”

Here’s Willie Fritz from Tuesday’s press briefing.

Kickoff at Yulman Stadium is 2:30 pm. Tulane is a three point favorite over East Carolina. The total on the game is 53.

