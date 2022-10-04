ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

The Anti-Preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS #16 BYU Cougars

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally made it to .500 two weeks ago with a convincing win over North Carolina on the road. While there is still a long way to go for Notre Dame to accomplish anything of merit this season, there is actual hope back on the table.
PROVO, UT
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Cheer (cheer) and white clothing in Las Vegas

There are those who enjoy it when their team is on a bye week, I do not understand those people. I crave Notre Dame football like a vegan craves letting you know they are a vegan. We are now in the stretch run, eight straight Saturdays with Notre Dame on the docket. How fitting that it kicks off with a bang in Vegas, as the Irish take on the 16th ranked Cougars of Brigham Young. The lead-up to this game seems straightforward for the first time since the Marshall game. As always, there are storylines aplenty, intrigue abounds and a lot to dissect in this matchup. Thankfully all of it seems to be contained to what’s going to happen on the field. So let us pray that everyone goes out there and does their effin’ job.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kslsports.com

NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU

LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Provo, UT
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
Provo, UT
College Sports
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Local
Utah Football
City
Provo, UT
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: BYU Cougars Q&A with Vanquish The Foe

Well friends, it was a nice little early-season respite we had last weekend from worrying about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, but we’re officially back on our bullshit as our Irish travel to Las Vegas to take on the #16 BYU Cougars at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Cougars#Weather Report#American Football#College Football#Accuweather
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball’s Final WCC Preseason Poll As Member Released

LAS VEGAS – BYU basketball is preparing for its final year as a member of the West Coast Conference. After the 2022-23 season, BYU will leave the WCC for the Big 12 Conference. But before they leave for arguably the toughest basketball conference in the nation, they likely want...
PROVO, UT
abc57.com

Penn-Harris-Madison administration suspends volleyball coach during investigation

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Administration with the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation has suspended volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik pending an investigation into a video taken at a game. The video was taken during a game on October 4. Read the full statement from Penn-Harris-Madison administration below:. Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn High School...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Penn volleyball coach suspended after video surfaces

A Penn High School volleyball coach has been suspended from the team after a video surfaced of the coach allegedly putting her hands on a player. Lisa Pawlik, who has been the head coach of the volleyball team for several years. Penn-Harris-Madison schools released the following statement. “Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Edwardsburg Eddies host pep rally on 16 Morning News Now

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies hosted a pep rally on 16 Morning News Now ahead of Friday night’s homecoming game against Ostego. School spirit was out in full force, and the gym was filled with orange and blue as the Eddies cheered in excitement. The football team...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
WNDU

Penn High School volleyball coach suspended

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik has been suspended while an independent investigation is underway regarding an incident involving her and a player on her team during a match on Tuesday. Parents have been voicing their concerns after a video of the incident surfaced on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

One in critical condition after shooting in South Bend

South Bend man gets more than 8 years for bank robbery. New Prairie preparing for unbeaten conference showdown at Penn. The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy