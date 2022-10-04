Read full article on original website
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
onefootdown.com
The Anti-Preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS #16 BYU Cougars
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally made it to .500 two weeks ago with a convincing win over North Carolina on the road. While there is still a long way to go for Notre Dame to accomplish anything of merit this season, there is actual hope back on the table.
Notre Dame vs. BYU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Notre Dame vs. BYU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: NBC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Cheer (cheer) and white clothing in Las Vegas
There are those who enjoy it when their team is on a bye week, I do not understand those people. I crave Notre Dame football like a vegan craves letting you know they are a vegan. We are now in the stretch run, eight straight Saturdays with Notre Dame on the docket. How fitting that it kicks off with a bang in Vegas, as the Irish take on the 16th ranked Cougars of Brigham Young. The lead-up to this game seems straightforward for the first time since the Marshall game. As always, there are storylines aplenty, intrigue abounds and a lot to dissect in this matchup. Thankfully all of it seems to be contained to what’s going to happen on the field. So let us pray that everyone goes out there and does their effin’ job.
kslsports.com
NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU
LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
Six Reasons to Feel Confident that No. 16 BYU will Beat Notre Dame
It's only natural to feel a little nervous before a big game. Here are 6 insights that will make you feel better.
CBS Sports
Notre Dame vs. BYU: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Notre Dame and No. 16 BYU head to Las Vegas for a marquee battle between two high-profile independent programs in the latest edition of The Shamrock Series. While Notre Dame has fallen out of the AP Top 25, the game still ranks as one of the best of the weekend.
abc57.com
Notre Dame defensive lineman announces departure as team preps for Shamrock Series
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey is leaving the Irish, making the announcement on social media on Thursday. Head Coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news during his weekly Zoom press conference. The senior tackle has played in all four games so far this season. He...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: BYU Cougars Q&A with Vanquish The Foe
Well friends, it was a nice little early-season respite we had last weekend from worrying about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, but we’re officially back on our bullshit as our Irish travel to Las Vegas to take on the #16 BYU Cougars at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball’s Final WCC Preseason Poll As Member Released
LAS VEGAS – BYU basketball is preparing for its final year as a member of the West Coast Conference. After the 2022-23 season, BYU will leave the WCC for the Big 12 Conference. But before they leave for arguably the toughest basketball conference in the nation, they likely want...
abc57.com
Penn-Harris-Madison administration suspends volleyball coach during investigation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Administration with the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation has suspended volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik pending an investigation into a video taken at a game. The video was taken during a game on October 4. Read the full statement from Penn-Harris-Madison administration below:. Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn High School...
22 WSBT
Penn volleyball coach suspended after video surfaces
A Penn High School volleyball coach has been suspended from the team after a video surfaced of the coach allegedly putting her hands on a player. Lisa Pawlik, who has been the head coach of the volleyball team for several years. Penn-Harris-Madison schools released the following statement. “Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn...
WNDU
Edwardsburg Eddies host pep rally on 16 Morning News Now
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies hosted a pep rally on 16 Morning News Now ahead of Friday night’s homecoming game against Ostego. School spirit was out in full force, and the gym was filled with orange and blue as the Eddies cheered in excitement. The football team...
WNDU
Penn High School volleyball coach suspended
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik has been suspended while an independent investigation is underway regarding an incident involving her and a player on her team during a match on Tuesday. Parents have been voicing their concerns after a video of the incident surfaced on...
WNDU
One in critical condition after shooting in South Bend
South Bend man gets more than 8 years for bank robbery. New Prairie preparing for unbeaten conference showdown at Penn. The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back...
WNDU
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like South Bend travelers will have to motor to the “Motor City,” if they want to fly out of Detroit in the future. Daily flights between South Bend and Detroit will cease next month. Michelle Boyd with Signal Travel makes her...
The Training Table is officially coming back
The Training Table announced Friday that it will be returning to Utah after closing in 2016
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
buildingsaltlake.com
Is UDOT interested in expanding Amtrak to more Utah cities? Despite wads of cash from DC, probably not
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) came up a winner in President Biden’s 2022-23 budget and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – though not as big as highways, of course. Part of the new funding package is for the FRA’s Federal State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program, which will...
