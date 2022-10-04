Read full article on original website
Related
KSDK
Franklin County man sentenced to prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison after he tried to entice a 12-year-old girl for sex while on parole for a child molestation conviction. Joshua L. Brown, 40, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to...
Man charged in connection with murder of Illinois police officer at Comfort Inn
BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have arrested Xavier Bradley, 22, in connection with the murder of a police officer and wounding of another officer in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn in December 2021. According to the Illinois State Police, Bradley Police Officers were called to the Comfort Inn, at 1500 […]
Illinois woman arrested after police investigate property stolen at Mississippi residence
An Illinois woman was arrested after police investigated a report of stolen property at a Mississippi residence. On June 1, the Oxford Police Department responded to Woodglenn Cove to take a stolen property report. A female was discovered to be at the residence when the items were stolen. The woman...
Endangered person advisory canceled, missing 42-year-old from woman found
An endangered person advisory issued by the St. Louis County Police Department for a missing person incident that took place Friday afternoon has been cancelled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
2 teens arrested in connection to string of burglaries in St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Police have not released their names but identified them as being 15 and 17 years old. The younger suspect is believed to be connected to...
St. Louis Co. man sentenced after selling fentanyl that killed pregnant woman in 2018
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl that killed a pregnant woman in 2018. Raymond Blankenship, 27, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp. Blankenship sold fentanyl capsules to a pregnant woman...
Normandy High School issues new ID policy after someone trespasses, groping student
Normandy High School in St. Louis County will now require ID cards for all students after someone allegedly posed as a student and attacked a girl in a school restroom.
KMOV
Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ft. Leonard Wood woman charged with intent to murder army sergeant
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A woman was charged with assault with intent to murder after her former husband. Katara Redale Hamilton, 30, of Fort Leonard Wood, was arrested on Oct. 4 after military police officers responded to a call from her former spouse around 11 p.m. According to...
MoDOT crash zone survivor fired for using marijuana
The MoDOT survivor from November’s fatal work zone crash has just been fired for using marijuana in his recovery.
Dismembered foot found in bucket leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found in Louisiana, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim. On Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith identified the victim in the homicide...
11-year-old boy missing from Spanish Lake foster home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said Keyon Carless went missing Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m. when he ran away from his foster home in the 11000 block of Larimore Road. He is described as 4’6″ and 90 pounds, with black hair and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manhunt underway for murder suspect in north St. Louis County
Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect in the murder of Jevon Durbin, 24, who was shot and killed Wednesday.
KMOV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
KMOV
St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force arrests two people after overnight pursuits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force made arrests overnight following two different car pursuits. One pursuit went into St. Louis County and ended on Interstate 70 near Interstate 270. Another person was arrested after a chase ended in the front yard of a home in Spanish Lake.
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
Car thieves arrested in St. Charles County, vehicles recovered
The St. Charles County Police Department is working with other divisions from Wentzville and O'Fallon to capture a series of car thieves.
St. Louis County police say missing boy found safe
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police said a boy was found safe after he was missing from a foster home. No other details were shared. Children or adults who are missing should be reported as missing to the police right away. To watch 5 On Your...
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
Multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to Aldi frozen falafel
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for two falafel products linked to a multi-state outbreak of E. coli, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Two frozen Earth Grown falafel products, sold exclusively at ALDI locations, are now under investigation by the CDC. Health...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0