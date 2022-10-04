ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka Springs, AR

You can also check the location of our trolleys at this link: Check Now. It is our hope that we can use this technology to inform the citizens and guests of Eureka Springs of service information and advisories (when service is interrupted by parades, etc.) fares, hours of service, and special happenings at Transit. We invite all to follow us.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists

Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Eureka Springs, AR
Eureka Springs, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville neighbors concerned for proposed apartment complex

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Some Bentonville residents are raising concerns about a proposed apartment complex for a spot that’s prone to flooding and traffic accidents. The piece of oland up for rezoning is that the corner of Battlefield Boulevard and Central Avenue. The rezoning proposal would change the property from Planned Residential Development, Residential Office […]
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident

Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
KHBS

Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon. No one was home when the fire broke out on Gann Ridge Road, Jared Powell, fire chief, said. The home's burning roof created a challenge for firefighters. It wasn't clear what caused the fire as of 5...
PEA RIDGE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walton Family Foundation executive director resigns

The Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville is looking for a new executive director after its leader for the past three years turned in her resignation. The Walton Family Foundation was created in 1987 and is led by the family of Walmart Inc. founders Sam and Helen Walton. Annie Proietti, one of their granddaughters, is the board chair. The Walton’s youngest son, Jim Walton, is Proietti’s father.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas

The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
AURORA, MO

