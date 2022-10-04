Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cityofeurekasprings.us
Events Calendar
You can also check the location of our trolleys at this link: Check Now. It is our hope that we can use this technology to inform the citizens and guests of Eureka Springs of service information and advisories (when service is interrupted by parades, etc.) fares, hours of service, and special happenings at Transit. We invite all to follow us.
KTLO
UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists
Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
NWA Land Trust acquires 830 acres of Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs.
Tyson’s employee relocation reveals need for more housing in NWA
Tyson is relocating about 1,000 corporate employees to its headquarters in Springdale, which could put more strain on the Northwest Arkansas housing market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
Bentonville neighbors concerned for proposed apartment complex
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Some Bentonville residents are raising concerns about a proposed apartment complex for a spot that’s prone to flooding and traffic accidents. The piece of oland up for rezoning is that the corner of Battlefield Boulevard and Central Avenue. The rezoning proposal would change the property from Planned Residential Development, Residential Office […]
KYTV
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve heard from many fans saying they had a good time and enjoyed the Garth Brooks concert. But, some fans say they want refunds. It’s estimated thousands of people never made it inside the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic problems near and at the venue.
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge, there’s a plan to improve traffic
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Plans to expand Highway 86 in Taney County became more pressing over the weekend after many fans sat in traffic for hours waiting to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Right now, 86 is a two-lane road and the weekend’s events highlighted the need to […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
KHBS
Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon.
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon. No one was home when the fire broke out on Gann Ridge Road, Jared Powell, fire chief, said. The home's burning roof created a challenge for firefighters. It wasn't clear what caused the fire as of 5...
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation executive director resigns
The Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville is looking for a new executive director after its leader for the past three years turned in her resignation. The Walton Family Foundation was created in 1987 and is led by the family of Walmart Inc. founders Sam and Helen Walton. Annie Proietti, one of their granddaughters, is the board chair. The Walton’s youngest son, Jim Walton, is Proietti’s father.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas
The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
KTLO
Trial date set for former Omaha school official, basketball coach charged with killing wife
Tentative dates have been set for a final hearing and jury trial in the case of a former high school principal and head boys’ basketball coach at Omaha who is accused of killing his wife. The final hearing in the murder case of 52-year-old Rocky Brian Dodson charged in...
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Hogs’ Sam Pittman on Quarterback KJ Jefferson's Status
We may find out something on whether they have more questions than answers.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Case For & Against Pittman as Potential Mike Anderson of Razorback Football
Back-to-back losses by Arkansas football, including a 49-26 beatdown in front of a large home crowd for its 16th straight loss to Alabama, has probably already rekindled an unwanted familiar feeling for at least a portion of the fan base. After all, it’s a tune Arkansas fans know all too...
Comments / 0