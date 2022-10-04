ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon Central over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap

Lexi Dendis scored twice to lead Hunterdon Central to a 4-2 in over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. The Red Devils (9-3) led 3-1 at the half. Reagan Schubach and Lauren Vinella also scored in the win. MaryJo Santana and Reese Reimann scored for the Panthers (3-8). The N.J. High School Sports...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
