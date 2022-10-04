Read full article on original website
South Jersey Open roundup: Cherokee’s Bromley nets first win in freshman race
Cherokee freshman Logan Bromley picked up the first win of his career Saturday at the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Open. Bromley came in first in the freshman 3,850-meter race in 13:52.98 at the Delaware River Equestrian, Agriculture and Marine (DREAM) Park in Logan Township. Cherry Hill East freshman Colin...
St. Joseph (Hamm.) takes down Ocean City in defensive battle - Football photos
James Mantuano’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Zach Cruet in the second quarter gave St. Joseph (Hamm.) a lead it never relinquished as it held on for a 7-3 victory over Ocean City. Nasir Mahmoud sealed the victory for St. Joseph (4-1) with a fourth down interception with 2:14 remaining...
Mace, Mainland run wild in win over Absegami - Football photos
Ja’Briel Mace ran the second play from scrimmage 44 yards for a touchdown, setting a tone for both he and the rest of the Mainland offense as it rolled to a 54-13 victory over Absegami in Linwood. The run was the first of three touchdowns on successive offense plays...
Boys soccer: White’s hat trick leads Somerville past Delaware Valley
Tayden White posted a hat trick with one assist to lead Somerville in a 4-0 win over Delaware Valley, in Somerville. Brayden Hache added on a goal and an assist for the Pioneers (10-3), while Jake Cohen made five saves to earn the shutout. The Terriers fell to 6-8. The...
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 7
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 7, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Friday night.
Florence rallies to defeat Palmyra 24-19 in key WJFL Classic Division matchup
The ghosts of past Florence successes roared Friday night and for a few minutes it seemed like the Flashes’ game with Palmyra was back at “The Pit,” Florence’s famous and infamous home field of legend. That’s because the Flashes mounted the kind of comeback that made...
Football: North Plainfield claims first win of season against J.P. Stevens (PHOTOS)
For the first time in 2022, North Plainfield is in he win column. Friday night, the Canucks defeated J.P. Stevens, 33-6, at home in North Plainfield. With the win, North Plainfield improved to 1-6 while the Hawks are now 0-6 themselves. Quadir Johnson led the visitors with 91 yards and...
Karlie Mertz sparks field hockey No. 1 Kingsway to impressive win over No. 9 Shore
Karlie Mertz feasts on opportunity. The Kingsway sophomore forward jumped on two quick ones early on at home as NJ.com’s No. 1-ranked field hockey team beat No. 9 Shore 4-0. The game was the latest in an unrelenting schedule that will see Kingsway face a difficult challenge almost every time it takes the fid.
Lawrence over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap
Giovanni Ochoa scored twice to lead Lawrence to a 5-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Edwin Garcia needed just two saves to earn the shutout for the Cardinals (5-9). Owen Boggs, Platon Trofimchuk, Justin Triqueros, and Jason Romero Silver also scored in the win. WW-PN fell to 1-11.
No. 1 Kingsway shuts down Shore (PHOTOS) - Field hockey recap
Karlie Mertz knocked in the first two goals as Kingsway, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 4-0, over Shore. Isabella Sanchez and Colleen Finnan each added a goal for Kingsway (10-1), which led 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Soren Kipphut recorded the shutout with six...
Phillipsburg football avenges loss from last season in home win over Bridgewater-Raritan
Last season, the Phillipsburg High School football team’s offense never got going in a frustrating 17-7 loss to Bridgewater-Raritan. Facing the same opponent at Maloney stadium on Friday night, the Stateliners overcame a slow start to remain undefeated with a 28-13 victory in a Big Central Conference American Silver Division matchup.
Hunterdon Central over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Dendis scored twice to lead Hunterdon Central to a 4-2 in over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. The Red Devils (9-3) led 3-1 at the half. Reagan Schubach and Lauren Vinella also scored in the win. MaryJo Santana and Reese Reimann scored for the Panthers (3-8). The N.J. High School Sports...
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Audubon gets late TD, then goal-line stand to defeat Collingswood in triple overtime
Audubon scored late in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then came through with a huge goal-line stand before finally finding a way to defeat Collingswood, 20-14, in triple overtime Friday in Audubon. The Green Wave (2-3) scored with 5:33 left in the fourth for its only points of...
On a night when its ‘O’ struggled, No. 12 Camden leaned on its rugged ‘D’
It proved to be a night when the offense just wasn’t clicking. The run game lacked significant pop, while the aerial attack had its moments but were few and far between. Haddonfield certainly had some say in the matter.
Sharp sparks ground attack as Millville football bounces back at Shawnee
It is a good thing Naeem Sharp has great vision, because he is so hard to see. The Millville junior running back slashed, powered and sprinted through the Shawnee defense for 125 yards to lead the Thunderbolts to a 21-10 West Jersey Football League American Division win in Medford.
Manalapan over Rumson-Fair Haven - Girls soccer recap
Sydney Spilsbury scored twice to lead Manalapan to a 2-0 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, in Rumson. Both goals were scored in the first half. Leila Shaw made eight saves to earn the shutout for the Braves (7-2-1). Katie Walls recorded 10 saves in the loss for the Bulldogs (5-6-1). The...
Drew Harris takes Haddon Heights over Camden Catholic - Football recap
Drew Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Haddon Heights cruised to a 40-13 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Harris put Haddon Heights (4-2) on the scoreboard with a TD pass to Damier Outterbridge-ALI for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Jayden Trace started...
Camden Eastside finally gets healthy, rolls past Burlington Township
Mahki Brunson and the rest of the Camden Eastside football team have gotten tired of answering a certain question over the first month of the 2022 season. That can happen when you are the three-time defending sectional champions. But after three losses to start the year, Brunson has the Tigers...
