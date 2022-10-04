A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Indio Tuesday night. Police said that at around 11:41 p.m., officers were called to investigate reports of a person down in an east-west alleyway north of the 44400 block of Palm Street. Officers found an unresponsive man and pronounced him dead at the The post Person killed in shooting in alleyway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.

INDIO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO