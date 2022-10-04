Read full article on original website
Probationer Suspected of Perpetrating Robbery Spree in Perris
A 30-year-old probationer suspected of robbing and attempting to rob multiple people in and around Perris over a two-hour span was behind bars Thursday. Byron Alexander Maquiz of Perris was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Wednesday on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and probation violations.
Man Beaten to Death in Menifee Home
A man was beaten to death Friday in Menifee, allegedly by a known assailant or assailants who are now the focus of a homicide investigation. The attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a house in the 28200 block of Serenity Falls Way, near Bankside Drive, according to Menifee police Capt. Dave Gutierrez.
Charges Filed Against Teen Felon for Alleged Firearm, Drug Possession
Felony charges were filed Friday against a 19-year-old felon and documented gang member for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita was charged with three felony counts, one each of possession of controlled substances while armed, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict possessing a firearm and possessing ammunition, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
Person killed in shooting in alleyway in Indio
A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Indio Tuesday night. Police said that at around 11:41 p.m., officers were called to investigate reports of a person down in an east-west alleyway north of the 44400 block of Palm Street. Officers found an unresponsive man and pronounced him dead at the The post Person killed in shooting in alleyway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified
A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the...
Police Investigate Shooting By Desert Hot Springs High School
Police Friday are investigating a shooting that occurred by Desert Hot Springs High School as students were going home. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, a shooting occurred on the intersection of Cholla Drive and Fourth Street, according to Deputy Steven Shaw from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. At the time...
Felon in Jail for Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Bermuda Dunes
A felon and documented gang member was behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with a firearm and violation of probation, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.
Large Marijuana Bust In Anza
Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
Riverside County man charged with trafficking jaguar cub
A Riverside County man and a Texas woman have been federally charged for illegally selling and transporting a jaguar cub that was later abandoned. Authorities say 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer, a Houston woman, sold the jaguar cub to 34-year-old Abdul Rahman from Murrieta in spring 2021. The jaguar was allegedly sold for $30,000 plus an […]
Brawl at Valley Center High School under investigation
Officials with the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District are looking into the circumstances that led to a violent brawl on the campus of Valley Center High School.
Homicide investigation underway after person found dead near ABC Recovery Center in Indio
A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Indio Tuesday night. Police said the person was found dead in an alley north of the ABC Recovery Center, which is located on Palm Street. Police were called just before midnight. Details on the death and the person remain limited. Ben Guitron of The post Homicide investigation underway after person found dead near ABC Recovery Center in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Man Sentenced For Stealing Power Tools And Resisting Arrest
(CNS) – A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting...
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident in Mecca
Authorities Wednesday were investigating a traffic accident in Mecca that killed a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, a blue 2021 Ford F1 pick-up was heading north on Grant Street near 65th Avenue when it hit a rock, David Torres from the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.
Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs
A pedestrian is recovering from injuries, after being struck by a car in a Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs Thursday. According to Capt. Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an accident involving a pedestrian just after 1:00 pm. When on scene they found a pedestrian with a possible broken The post Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities Identify Man Who Died After Highway Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday identified a 29-year-old man who died at Desert Regional Medical Center after being ejected from his vehicle in Landers. At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Landers resident was driving northbound in a 2006 Nissan Frontier on State Route 247, according to Officer Michael Radford of the California Highway Patrol.
Thermal School Teacher Allegedly Drunk In Class Free From Jail
(CNS) – An allegedly drunk Thermal school teacher was arrested after a student reported that his behavior frightened classmates, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded at 2:54 p.m. Friday to the school in the 87100 block of Center Street, where campus security had removed 43-year-old Marcos Jesus Espinoza from the class, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Oscar Gutierrez.
A traffic collision between a small school bus and vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street
Medical Engine No. 9 from the Mentone Fire Department responded to a traffic collision between a small school bus and another vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street, Yucaipa, at approximately 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Crews treated and transported both drivers by ambulance for minor injuries. Two students...
3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically
A morning blaze at a Palm Springs apartment complex is under investigation. 3 people were injured in the fire that sparked up on Tamarisk Road around 10:15 am. Captain Gunkel from the Palm Springs Fire Department reports that there are two critical patients who have been taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Gunkel The post 3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically appeared first on KESQ.
