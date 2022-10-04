The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals was 133, with 15 being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. In addition to Friday’s hospitalization figures, the county has also logged nine more fatalities, increasing the total death toll to 7,459. Seven of the fatalities occurred last month, increasing September’s death toll to 43. One fatality occurred in August, raising that month’s death toll to 104, and another happened in July, increasing that month’s death toll to 127.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO