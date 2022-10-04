Read full article on original website
LA Council Approves $1.7M Toward Housing Those Displaced by Fireworks Blast
The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, sent 17 residents and first...
LA Councilman Paul Koretz Seeks Changes to Animal Services Amid Criticism
Seeking to address issues of underfunding and staffing shortages affecting animal shelters in Los Angeles, Councilman Paul Koretz released a report Friday on the state of Los Angeles Animal Services and filed a series of motions requesting funding and adjustments to the department. The department has been the victim of...
LA Councilman O’Farrell Wants to Put Solar Panels Over Los Angeles Aqueduct
A motion to place solar panels over the 370-mile Los Angeles Aqueduct in an attempt to reduce evaporation and add capacity for renewable energy for residents was introduced Friday by City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell. Around one-tenth of the water in the aqueduct is lost from evaporation each year due...
LA City Council Considers Creating Office of Unarmed Response
Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers, with the council voting Friday to explore creating the office. The effort, led by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, would build on previous...
LA Gets a New Rail Line: Metro K Line Open for Business
With much fanfare, Metro’s K Line opened Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in...
Karen Bass, Rick Caruso Clash and Contrast in Feisty LA Mayoral Debate
Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso both landed attacks in a feisty debate Thursday, with the two contrasting on addressing the city’s biggest issues, including crime and homelessness. The pressure in the second mayoral debate was on Caruso — trailing in the most recent...
Los Angeles Receives $7M in Federal Funds to Address Impact of Gun Violence
Los Angeles received $7 million in federal grants to address the impact of gun violence, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday. Feuer’s office received $5 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration and $2 million from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance toward a program to help children who have been exposed to gun violence in South Los Angeles.
Orange County COVID-19 Rates and Hospitalizations Remain Steady
The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals was 133, with 15 being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. In addition to Friday’s hospitalization figures, the county has also logged nine more fatalities, increasing the total death toll to 7,459. Seven of the fatalities occurred last month, increasing September’s death toll to 43. One fatality occurred in August, raising that month’s death toll to 104, and another happened in July, increasing that month’s death toll to 127.
Las Vegas Stabbing Suspect Lived in LA Area
The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32, made his first court...
Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since July 14
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since July 14 Saturday, dropping 3.6 cents to $6.311. The decrease was the third straight following a 16-day streak of increases totaling $1.064 that pushed the Riverside County average price to a record high, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped three-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday.
New Orange County Museum of Art Set to Open
The new Orange County Museum of Art will officially open Saturday with a 24-hour party featuring a variety of performances and movie screenings. The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday at the new museum on the Segerstrom Center for the Arts campus with a celebratory drumline procession down the Avenue of the Arts.
Jackie Lacey Says She Did Not Know Late Husband Would Point Gun at Protesters
Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group showed up at the couple’s...
Santa Ana Man Accused of COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
A Santa Ana man was named in a grand jury indictment Wednesday alleging he racked up $1.25 million in unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, was accused of stealing personal information from victims with similar names to apply for the unemployment money, federal prosecutors said.
LACo Health Director: Care Needed to Avoid Winter Rise in COVID Cases
With winter months and colder weather approaching, Los Angeles County’s health director urged residents Thursday to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to fend off what could be another jump in transmission of the virus as more people mingle indoors — a setting conducive to infection. “I hope...
Three LB Men Charged in $2.6M Robbery of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store
A federal grand jury indicted three Long Beach men Wednesday who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned in Los Angeles charges Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell Tharpe,...
Police Seek Juveniles Who Fatally Injured Highland Park Liquor Store Clerk
Police Friday were searching for a group of juveniles suspected of fatally injured a liquor store clerk with a scooter in Highland Park. The group of juveniles — two girls and two boys — entered Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 about 8 p.m. Thursday and “attempted to steal various items,” FOX11 reported.
Drunk Driver Gets 15 to Life in Deadly Santa Ana Collision
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was convicted in August of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for about an hour, found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
Man Charged in Standoff with Police in Costa Mesa
A 49-year-old man with a domestic violence conviction was charged Friday with attempting to kill two special agents with the Attorney General’s Office during an eight-hour standoff with police in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa Police Department officers were helping Department of Justice special agents serve a warrant about 10:30...
Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats at Seal Beach School
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening children attending a free outdoor movie at an elementary school in Seal Beach, authorities said Saturday. San Pedro resident Robert Fausett told police that children at McGaugh Elementary School at 1698 Bolsa Ave. had been throwing candy at his delivery truck, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
