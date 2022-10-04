ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, NE

Nebraska man sentenced to over six years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Superior man will serve over six years behind bars after a dog sniffed out meth inside his parked vehicle, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Joseph Harwell, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to 76 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute...
BEATRICE, NE
Lincoln man sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth

A Lincoln man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Friday for his role in a conspiracy involving at least 10 people to distribute methamphetamine in Nebraska. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and/or possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Steven Russell said in a news release.
LINCOLN, NE
Seward County, NE
Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder

Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
LINCOLN, NE
Clay County death now considered a homicide, State Patrol says

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide in Clay County after a body was found Wednesday along a road east of Harvard. Investigators believe the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Garnett’s body was located Wednesday morning by...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
LINCOLN, NE
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash

A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
LINCOLN, NE
Ashland man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger critically injured

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 23 year old Ashland man is killed in a Lincoln crash on Wednesday. Lincoln Police say just before 5:45 Wednesday night, a motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard and attempted to merge into the same lane. Police say the vehicles collided, which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
ASHLAND, NE
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
LINCOLN, NE
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
BELLEVUE, NE
16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop

A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
LINCOLN, NE

