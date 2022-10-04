Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Two crashes believed to involve alcohol under investigation in Merrick County
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — The Merrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating two crashes that happened within hours of each other believing to involve alcohol. The first happened at around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday just northeast of Chapman. A car was heading north on 8th Road and failed to stop at...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling over 500 grams of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will be spending 10 years behind bars for selling meth across the state, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was sentenced on Friday for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man sentenced to over six years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Superior man will serve over six years behind bars after a dog sniffed out meth inside his parked vehicle, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Joseph Harwell, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to 76 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth
A Lincoln man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Friday for his role in a conspiracy involving at least 10 people to distribute methamphetamine in Nebraska. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and/or possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Steven Russell said in a news release.
klin.com
Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder
Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
KETV.com
Nebraska man wanted for domestic violence assault arrested in Kansas on Thursday
EAGLE, Neb. — A Nebraska man wanted for a domestic assault was arrested in Kansas on Thursday night, according to law enforcement. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence assault call in Eagle around 8:17 p.m. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the...
doniphanherald.com
Clay County death now considered a homicide, State Patrol says
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide in Clay County after a body was found Wednesday along a road east of Harvard. Investigators believe the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Garnett’s body was located Wednesday morning by...
klkntv.com
Additional arrests made in deadly shooting on O Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police arrested two more men on Wednesday in connection with a shooting death on O Street in late September. On Sept. 26, just one day after the homicide, police arrested 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher of Lincoln. The arrest was made after police found security video...
klkntv.com
Man led officers on chase after being found with stolen vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after officers found him with meth and a stolen vehicle, Lincoln Police say. Around 3:45 a.m., officers found the vehicle, which had been reported stolen back on Sept. 13, at a motel’s parking lot near Northwest 12th Street and West Cornhusker Highway.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
News Channel Nebraska
Superior man originally arrested in Beatrice sentenced for federal meth conviction
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska man has been sentenced to over six years in prison on a federal meth conviction. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that 40-year-old Joseph Harwell of Superior had been sentenced a day prior. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerard sentenced Harwell to 76...
klin.com
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
iheart.com
Ashland man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger critically injured
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 23 year old Ashland man is killed in a Lincoln crash on Wednesday. Lincoln Police say just before 5:45 Wednesday night, a motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard and attempted to merge into the same lane. Police say the vehicles collided, which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
KETV.com
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
WOWT
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
klin.com
16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop
A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
