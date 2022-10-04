Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 8 Years for Beating, Burning, Suffocating Girlfriend
A 45-year-old man was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for beating, suffocating with a pillow and burning his girlfriend with cigarettes over a three-day period in Santa Ana as he prevented her from leaving. Gavin John Duffy was convicted July 18 of corporal injury on a spouse or...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats at Seal Beach School
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening children attending a free outdoor movie at an elementary school in Seal Beach, authorities said Saturday. San Pedro resident Robert Fausett told police that children at McGaugh Elementary School at 1698 Bolsa Ave. had been throwing candy at his delivery truck, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected in MoVal Street Shooting
A convicted felon suspected of shooting a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley was being held without bail Friday. Luis Duran Villalobos of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Standoff with Police in Costa Mesa
A 49-year-old man with a domestic violence conviction was charged Friday with attempting to kill two special agents with the Attorney General’s Office during an eight-hour standoff with police in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa Police Department officers were helping Department of Justice special agents serve a warrant about 10:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Attacking Woman with Hammer in Fountain Valley
A 22-year-old man was charged Friday with a hammer-wielding sexual assault on a woman in Fountain Valley. Fernando Diaz was accused of attacking the woman with a hammer on Sept. 30 in a tent, according to the criminal complaint. Diaz was charged with assault with the intent to commit a...
mynewsla.com
Man Agrees to Plead Guilty For Allegedly Operating Illegal Casinos
A 47-year-old Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying over $100,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police Department officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed Thursday in federal court.
mynewsla.com
Jackie Lacey Says She Did Not Know Late Husband Would Point Gun at Protesters
Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group showed up at the couple’s...
mynewsla.com
Prosecution Rests in Trial of Man Accused of Killing Boyhood Pal
The defense is expected to open its case Thursday in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his boyhood friend during a dispute stemming from a marijuana sales venture in Meadowbrook. Stephen John Lindo, 31, of Meadowbrook allegedly killed 29-year-old Michael Louis Hinden of Riverside in October 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Convicted Robber Charged with Carjackings in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old convicted robber was charged Thursday with carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood-Otero of Costa Mesa is accused of taking one vehicle, and when it broke down, carjacking a black Jeep...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Juveniles Who Fatally Injured Highland Park Liquor Store Clerk
Police Friday were searching for a group of juveniles suspected of fatally injured a liquor store clerk with a scooter in Highland Park. The group of juveniles — two girls and two boys — entered Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 about 8 p.m. Thursday and “attempted to steal various items,” FOX11 reported.
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Seek Potential Victims of Flasher Who Targeted Kids
Corona police Friday asked that any victims targeted by a man suspected of exposing himself to children walking home from area elementary schools come forward. According to Corona police Sgt. Jason Waldon, there were three known occasions in September when the flasher harassed youths. A 22-year-old Eastvale man was arrested...
mynewsla.com
Dozens Arrested in Mail Fraud Operation Involving Nearly $5 Million in Losses
Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Felon in Jail for Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Bermuda Dunes
A felon and documented gang member was behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with a firearm and violation of probation, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in La Habra
A 23-year-old Fullerton man made his first appearance in court Friday on charges of gunning down a teen in a gang-related shooting in La Habra in August. Joseph Derek Ornelas, who was arrested Thursday, is accused of killing the victim in a shooting just before 3 p.m. Aug. 19 on Pacific Avenue between Liberty and Euclid Streets, police said. The name of the victim, who is a juvenile, has not been released.
mynewsla.com
La Cañada Flintridge Man Pleads Not Guilty in `Hit Man’ Case
A La Cañada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count each of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire and use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Another Wounded in Hawaiian Gardens Shooting
A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Doctor to Plead Guilty to Illegally Prescribing Drugs
An Orange County physician is expected to plead guilty Friday to illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man convicted of running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo. Dr. Dzung Anh Pham of Tustin, who owned Irvine Village Urgent Care,...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in Pomona Stabbing
Two men were hospitalized after being stabbed Friday in Pomona. Fox 11 reported officers from the Pomona Police Department responded at 1:14 a.m. to 487 E. Kingsley Ave. where they found the two men with stab wounds. Both men were taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in an unknown condition. There...
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in `Hit Man’ Case
A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Person Found Shot to Death in Lynwood
A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in Lynwood, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no further details available. Anyone...
Comments / 0