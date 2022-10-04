Read full article on original website
LA Councilman Paul Koretz Seeks Changes to Animal Services Amid Criticism
Seeking to address issues of underfunding and staffing shortages affecting animal shelters in Los Angeles, Councilman Paul Koretz released a report Friday on the state of Los Angeles Animal Services and filed a series of motions requesting funding and adjustments to the department. The department has been the victim of...
LA Councilman O’Farrell Wants to Put Solar Panels Over Los Angeles Aqueduct
A motion to place solar panels over the 370-mile Los Angeles Aqueduct in an attempt to reduce evaporation and add capacity for renewable energy for residents was introduced Friday by City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell. Around one-tenth of the water in the aqueduct is lost from evaporation each year due...
LA Council Approves $1.7M Toward Housing Those Displaced by Fireworks Blast
The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, sent 17 residents and first...
LA City Council Votes to Explore Creating Citywide Office of Unarmed Response
Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers now that the City Council has voted to explore creating such an office. The effort, led by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, would...
LA Gets a New Rail Line: Metro K Line Open for Business
With much fanfare, Metro’s K Line opened Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in...
Karen Bass, Rick Caruso Clash and Contrast in Feisty LA Mayoral Debate
Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso both landed attacks in a feisty debate Thursday, with the two contrasting on addressing the city’s biggest issues, including crime and homelessness. The pressure in the second mayoral debate was on Caruso — trailing in the most recent...
Orange County COVID-19 Rates and Hospitalizations Remain Steady
The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals was 133, with 15 being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. In addition to Friday’s hospitalization figures, the county has also logged nine more fatalities, increasing the total death toll to 7,459. Seven of the fatalities occurred last month, increasing September’s death toll to 43. One fatality occurred in August, raising that month’s death toll to 104, and another happened in July, increasing that month’s death toll to 127.
Las Vegas Stabbing Suspect Lived in LA Area
The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32, made his first court...
Metro’s K Line Opens Friday
Metro’s K Line opens Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in South Los Angeles, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
Los Angeles Receives $7M in Federal Funds to Address Impact of Gun Violence
Los Angeles received $7 million in federal grants to address the impact of gun violence, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday. Feuer’s office received $5 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration and $2 million from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance toward a program to help children who have been exposed to gun violence in South Los Angeles.
10 More COVID-Related Deaths in LA County Reported
Ten more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday, along with more than 1,000 new infections. The new fatalities gave the county an overall death toll from throughout the pandemic of 33,719. On Tuesday, the county reported the virus-related death of a person under age 18 — the 14th child to die of COVID complications since the pandemic began.
Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since July 14
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since July 14 Saturday, dropping 3.6 cents to $6.311. The decrease was the third straight following a 16-day streak of increases totaling $1.064 that pushed the Riverside County average price to a record high, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped three-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday.
Jewish Community Foundation Selects Next President-CEO
The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles announced Thursday the hiring of Rabbi Aaron Lerner, executive director of Hillel at UCLA, as its next president and CEO. Lerner will take over the new post Jan. 2, succeeding Marvin I. Schotland, who has led the foundation since 1989 and will retire at the end of the year. Schotland will become the foundation’s president and CEO emeritus.
Dozens Arrested in Mail Fraud Operation Involving Nearly $5 Million in Losses
Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,”...
Jackie Lacey Says She Did Not Know Late Husband Would Point Gun at Protesters
Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group showed up at the couple’s...
New Orange County Museum of Art Set to Open
The new Orange County Museum of Art will officially open Saturday with a 24-hour party featuring a variety of performances and movie screenings. The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday at the new museum on the Segerstrom Center for the Arts campus with a celebratory drumline procession down the Avenue of the Arts.
LACo Health Director: Care Needed to Avoid Winter Rise in COVID Cases
With winter months and colder weather approaching, Los Angeles County’s health director urged residents Thursday to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to fend off what could be another jump in transmission of the virus as more people mingle indoors — a setting conducive to infection. “I hope...
Company Files $200 Million Legal Action Against SCAQMD Over Shutdown Order
The South Coast Air Quality Management District did not provide Baker Commodities Inc. a fair hearing when the Vernon animal rendering facility was ordered in late September to stop operations until the agency concludes it has complied with air quality rules and permit conditions, the business alleges in a $200 million legal action filed Wednesday.
Three LB Men Charged in $2.6M Robbery of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store
A federal grand jury indicted three Long Beach men Wednesday who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned in Los Angeles charges Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell Tharpe,...
Drunk Driver Gets 15 to Life in Deadly Santa Ana Collision
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was convicted in August of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for about an hour, found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
