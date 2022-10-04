ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

LA Councilman Paul Koretz Seeks Changes to Animal Services Amid Criticism

Seeking to address issues of underfunding and staffing shortages affecting animal shelters in Los Angeles, Councilman Paul Koretz released a report Friday on the state of Los Angeles Animal Services and filed a series of motions requesting funding and adjustments to the department. The department has been the victim of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Approves $1.7M Toward Housing Those Displaced by Fireworks Blast

The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, sent 17 residents and first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
mynewsla.com

LA Gets a New Rail Line: Metro K Line Open for Business

With much fanfare, Metro’s K Line opened Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Karen Bass, Rick Caruso Clash and Contrast in Feisty LA Mayoral Debate

Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso both landed attacks in a feisty debate Thursday, with the two contrasting on addressing the city’s biggest issues, including crime and homelessness. The pressure in the second mayoral debate was on Caruso — trailing in the most recent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Orange County COVID-19 Rates and Hospitalizations Remain Steady

The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals was 133, with 15 being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. In addition to Friday’s hospitalization figures, the county has also logged nine more fatalities, increasing the total death toll to 7,459. Seven of the fatalities occurred last month, increasing September’s death toll to 43. One fatality occurred in August, raising that month’s death toll to 104, and another happened in July, increasing that month’s death toll to 127.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Las Vegas Stabbing Suspect Lived in LA Area

The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32, made his first court...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Doug Guthrie
Person
Eric Garcetti
mynewsla.com

Metro’s K Line Opens Friday

Metro’s K Line opens Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in South Los Angeles, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Receives $7M in Federal Funds to Address Impact of Gun Violence

Los Angeles received $7 million in federal grants to address the impact of gun violence, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday. Feuer’s office received $5 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration and $2 million from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance toward a program to help children who have been exposed to gun violence in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

10 More COVID-Related Deaths in LA County Reported

Ten more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday, along with more than 1,000 new infections. The new fatalities gave the county an overall death toll from throughout the pandemic of 33,719. On Tuesday, the county reported the virus-related death of a person under age 18 — the 14th child to die of COVID complications since the pandemic began.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since July 14

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since July 14 Saturday, dropping 3.6 cents to $6.311. The decrease was the third straight following a 16-day streak of increases totaling $1.064 that pushed the Riverside County average price to a record high, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped three-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Jewish Community Foundation Selects Next President-CEO

The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles announced Thursday the hiring of Rabbi Aaron Lerner, executive director of Hillel at UCLA, as its next president and CEO. Lerner will take over the new post Jan. 2, succeeding Marvin I. Schotland, who has led the foundation since 1989 and will retire at the end of the year. Schotland will become the foundation’s president and CEO emeritus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

New Orange County Museum of Art Set to Open

The new Orange County Museum of Art will officially open Saturday with a 24-hour party featuring a variety of performances and movie screenings. The festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday at the new museum on the Segerstrom Center for the Arts campus with a celebratory drumline procession down the Avenue of the Arts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Lottery
mynewsla.com

Company Files $200 Million Legal Action Against SCAQMD Over Shutdown Order

The South Coast Air Quality Management District did not provide Baker Commodities Inc. a fair hearing when the Vernon animal rendering facility was ordered in late September to stop operations until the agency concludes it has complied with air quality rules and permit conditions, the business alleges in a $200 million legal action filed Wednesday.
VERNON, CA
mynewsla.com

Three LB Men Charged in $2.6M Robbery of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store

A federal grand jury indicted three Long Beach men Wednesday who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned in Los Angeles charges Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell Tharpe,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Drunk Driver Gets 15 to Life in Deadly Santa Ana Collision

A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was convicted in August of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for about an hour, found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
SANTA ANA, CA

