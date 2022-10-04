Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile marker in Madison. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to being suspicious of criminal activity and recovered marijuana along with 11 dogs that were inside multiple cages within the vehicle.
Rare mosquito-borne virus detected in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials are warning people about a rare mosquito-borne virus that kills around a third of those infected. Often called “sleeping sickness” in horses, the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus is a rare mosquito-borne virus that can infect both humans and horses. The Indiana Department of Health is alerting people to protect themselves and monitor their horses after confirmed cases in northern Indiana.
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce. His issue? Texas Pete hot sauce is not made in Texas, but rather North Carolina. Philip White, of...
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
Amazon hiring 150K employees ahead of holiday season; 4K in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon announced Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 employees ahead of the holiday season, including 4,000 in Indiana and more than 2,400 in the Indianapolis area, specifically. Amazon said it has full-time, seasonal and part-time roles available that include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders and...
Coldest since late April; Freeze watch tonight!
The cold front is clearing Indiana and cooler air is now seeping across the state! Expected temperatures around 10 a.m. will hover in the upper 40s. Dry weather will remain for today too, as winds turn breezy from the northwest at 12-20 mph. Under this new air mass, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s. Today will also mark our 14th day straight with no measured rainfall for downtown Indianapolis.
