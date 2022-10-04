The cold front is clearing Indiana and cooler air is now seeping across the state! Expected temperatures around 10 a.m. will hover in the upper 40s. Dry weather will remain for today too, as winds turn breezy from the northwest at 12-20 mph. Under this new air mass, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s. Today will also mark our 14th day straight with no measured rainfall for downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO