ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

South Omaha Army sergeant living his American Dream

By Marc Thomas
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bh0fi_0iMBA0Qd00

The American dream: a way of life many people around the world often seek. For one local service member, his father's choice to pursue citizenship in the U.S set the course for his military career.

“Everybody comes to the United States achieving, wanting to achieve the American dream. And for me, it was just joining the Army,” said Angel Hernandez.

3 News Now's, Marc Thomas, spoke with the Army Staff Sergeant and South Omaha native.

“I come from a family of immigrants, and for me, the biggest thing is just giving back and saying thank you for the great opportunities that I have received,” said Hernandez.

He says serving in the army was the least he could do for this country since it's done so much for his family.

“My family came here with the intent to create a better life for myself and my siblings. I think that if they would have stayed in their home country, that wouldn't have been a possibility,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez's father came to the United States illegally decades ago for better opportunities and to provide for his family back in Mexico.

He worked hard and eventually...

“My father actually was able to get his permanent residency through the Reagan administration after working in the fields for a long time. And then he was able to achieve his citizenship a few years after that,” said Hernandez.

And that set in motion the trajectory to the present day.

“To me, wearing the uniform gives me a sense of pride,” he said.

Hernandez always wanted to join the Army as a child.

“My parents were a little apprehensive of me joining just because of what was going on with 9/11 and being at war and stuff. But at the end of the day, they knew this is something that I wanted to do and they were very supportive,” he said.

He was a paratrooper and now he works as a recruiter.

“I got a few Black Hawk jumps and a couple of Chinook jumps, a couple of tailgates. So instead of jumping out of the door, you actually jump out of the back of the aircraft as the aircraft is moving forward,” said Hernandez.

He says the Army gives him the opportunity to continue to care for his family, just as his father did for him and his siblings.

“I have four small children and the Army is going to help me guide them in the right direction. It's giving me discipline. It's giving me structure. And I know that those kinds of things are good within a family, and I've been able to instill that in my kids as well,” said Hernandez.

Family is a big part of Hispanic heritage, he says.

“As Hispanics, we're able to embrace different cultures and different people. And it's an interesting and fun culture that involves family and family can be anybody,” he said.

Wanting a piece of the American Dream...

“Just because you are Hispanic doesn't mean you're less than somebody else. You still have the same opportunities as anybody else,” said Hernandez.

Carrying with him the impact of his family history he said, “No matter where you come from, what you do, what month it is, they should always have a sense of pride. Regardless of if it's for your culture, where your family came from, or if it's just being prideful by being an American citizen."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 News expands local programming with First at 3 newscast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT has added a one-hour newscast: First at 3 airs at 3 p.m. weekdays. The newscast, which debuted Monday, is anchored by former 6 News Daybreak anchor Dave Zawilinski, joined by Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with weather reporting from Meteorologist David Koeller. The full...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staff Sergeant#The American Dream#South Omaha Army
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?

My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
doniphanherald.com

Med school fraternity has taken good care of Metz Mansion

When you think of a fraternity house, medical student Nathan Hogenmiller says, you don’t expect to walk into a Gold Coast mansion worthy of being listed as an Omaha landmark. Hand-carved walnut paneling fills the main hall and stairway of the Georgian Revival structure. A solarium contains a marble...
OMAHA, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Kevin Ray Smith, 54, of Omaha, Nebraska

Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy