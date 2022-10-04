Deebo Samuel Sends Clear Message To Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel officially owns the Los Angeles Rams.

The San Francisco 49ers star put on yet another show during Monday Night Football earlier this week.

During a sensational 57-yard touchdown catch-and-run, Deebo juked out Jalen Ramsey before running him over on his way to the end-zone. The 49ers went on to beat the defending champs 24-9.

After the game, Samuel posted the following video to his Instagram:

"Deebo Samuel reposted this on his IG after last night’s game," the Action Network wrote.

The Rams, of course, got the last laugh, though. They beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship last season and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Ramsey seems to be taking issue with Deebo Samuel's social-media activity lately.

"Y’all can have the lil fame ya’ll think you getting off being lame. We good this way! Actual LIFE is great! God is great!" said Ramsey.

Luckily for the rest of us, the Rams and 49ers will meet one more time this season. That game takes place on Oct. 30.