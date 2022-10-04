ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deebo Samuel Sends Clear Message To Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago

Deebo Samuel officially owns the Los Angeles Rams.

The San Francisco 49ers star put on yet another show during Monday Night Football earlier this week.

During a sensational 57-yard touchdown catch-and-run, Deebo juked out Jalen Ramsey before running him over on his way to the end-zone. The 49ers went on to beat the defending champs 24-9.

After the game, Samuel posted the following video to his Instagram:

"Deebo Samuel reposted this on his IG after last night’s game," the Action Network wrote.

The Rams, of course, got the last laugh, though. They beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship last season and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Ramsey seems to be taking issue with Deebo Samuel's social-media activity lately.

"Y’all can have the lil fame ya’ll think you getting off being lame. We good this way! Actual LIFE is great! God is great!" said Ramsey.

Luckily for the rest of us, the Rams and 49ers will meet one more time this season. That game takes place on Oct. 30.

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
