Abraxas Petroleum Corporation And China Jo-Jo Drugstores On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session

By Via News Editorial Team
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Wabash National Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), DNP Select Income Fund (DNP), Wabash National Corporation (WNC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT), Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) 19.87 7.12% 10.05%...
Fortress Biotech, Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Fortress Biotech (FBIOP), Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD), Lumen Technologies (LUMN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Fortress Biotech (FBIOP) 18.07 -2.11% 12.63% 2022-09-23 15:23:18. 2 Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income...
Aspen Group Stock Went Up By Over 14% So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 14.33% to $0.45 at 13:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
