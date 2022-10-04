Abraxas Petroleum Corporation And China Jo-Jo Drugstores On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session

Read full article on original website
These 7 Energy Dividend Stocks Could Soar If OPEC Cuts Production by a Million Barrels a Day
With oil prices possibly set to explode higher, investors may want to grab shares of these seven big dividend energy giants that are on sale now and participate in what could be a strong fourth-quarter rally for the sector.
via.news
Curis And FedNat Holding Company On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Curis, Citi Trends, and Aspen Group. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Curis (CRIS) 0.82...
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Slide So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) fell 8.44% to $6.38 at 11:07 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.83% to $14,200.83, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
Banco Bradesco And Arcelor Mittal On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Banco Bradesco, EPAM Systems, and Ecopetrol S.A.. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
AMC Entertainment Share Prices Tumble At The Start Of October, Bounced 14.24% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with AMC rising 14.24% to $7.86 on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 3.35% to $14,319.49, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very bullish trend exchanging session today. AMC’s last close...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, Nuveen , Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR), Nuveen (JPC), Avnet (AVT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) 1.08 0.23% 22.58% 2022-09-28 19:09:31. 2 Nuveen (JPC) 6.95 0.43% 7.76% 2022-09-30 13:44:16.
Tilray And Harvard Bioscience On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Tilray, Globus Maritime Limited, and SNDL Inc.. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Tilray (TLRY)...
Wabash National Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), DNP Select Income Fund (DNP), Wabash National Corporation (WNC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
ONEOK, Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ONEOK (OKE), Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Fund (RQI), Banco Santander (SAN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ONEOK (OKE) 56.66 0.6% 6.26% 2022-10-05 14:47:43. 2 Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Fund (RQI)...
Coastal Financial Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB), Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP), PCB Bancorp (PCB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
S&P 500 Gains Led By The Largest Gain In 23-months: Carnival Stock Was 13.47% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival jumping 13.47% to $7.77 on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 3.35% to $14,319.49, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend exchanging session today. Carnival’s last close...
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT), Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) 19.87 7.12% 10.05%...
John Hancock, Banco Santander, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – John Hancock (HPI), Banco Santander (BSAC), Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 John Hancock (HPI) 15.92 -2.21% 9.02% 2022-09-30 07:08:06. 2 Banco Santander (BSAC) 13.84 2.41% 7.9% 2022-09-28 13:06:08.
Fortress Biotech, Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fortress Biotech (FBIOP), Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD), Lumen Technologies (LUMN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Fortress Biotech (FBIOP) 18.07 -2.11% 12.63% 2022-09-23 15:23:18. 2 Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income...
Exclusive-White House rules out ban on natural gas exports this winter
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The White House has ruled out any ban or curbs on natural-gas exports this winter, in a bid to help alleviate energy shortages in Europe, according to two people directly involved in the discussions.
Aspen Group Stock Went Up By Over 14% So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 14.33% to $0.45 at 13:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
Comments / 0