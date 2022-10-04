One of Aiken County's oldest literary groups held an anniversary celebration Oct. 6, welcoming a belated chance for fellowship in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions. The Student Club, which dates back to 1901 and an effort by a group of Converse College graduates, had most of its members on hand at Malia's Restaurant in Aiken for a lunch gathering, marking 120-plus years of pursuing academic interests and keeping up with current events.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO