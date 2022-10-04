Read full article on original website
Community and Rockford Park District teams up to rebuild Oxford Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When Cassie Pike moved to Rockford seven years ago, she was sure of one thing. That is, to raise her children in a community with parks nearby, where her kids could expand their imagination in a happy and safe manner. “That’s what parks do, parks build...
WIFR
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere’s reach will expand with new development on it’s land. City leaders believe a new travel center will give travelers a bigger reason to stay in town. “I think we’re going to bring a lot more traffic in from outside of the community,” said...
After 50 years, Belvidere might be getting a new train stop
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere residents got a preview Wednesday night of what a new passenger rail station in the city could look like. The Region 1 Planning Council and the City of Belvidere offered the public forum, showing pictures and detailed plans for the project at the meeting. City leaders said that the last […]
WIFR
Lockwood Park’s ‘Fall on the Farm’ opens Saturday in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Throughout the month of October, family-friendly events are a-buzz at the Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park. From 10 to 4 p.m. every Saturday in October, guests can enjoy free admission to over 146 acres of woods, meadows and rolling hills tucked away in northwest Rockford.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford
Rockford Gets It’s First Marijuana ‘Craft Grow’ Location on Forest View Road
Hey Rockford, we are first to receive a license (one of 340 for Illinois) for a cannabis "craft grow." MyStateline. O.K. so first question, what does "craft grow" mean?. Craft grown is a cannabis cultivation process that generally involves environmentally sustainable practices. In addition, craft grown cannabis is usually produced in small batches and certified organic. - Leafwell.
Rockford school bus involved in crash at Auburn St and Greenview Ave
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities responded to an accident involving a Rockford Public School District school bus at Auburn Street and Greenview Avenue. At least two people were loaded into ambulances at the scene, around 3:50 p.m. Thursday. A maroon SUV suffered damage in the crash. Authorities at the scene said the incident was “fairly […]
How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?
I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
nbc15.com
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
WIFR
Two Freeport men charged with retail theft in Oregon
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Terry M. Ernst, 58, of Freeport, and Michael C. Hille, 57, Freeport, face felony retail theft charges after an incident in Oregon, Ill. Officers dispatched just before 7 p.m. Thursday to the Oregon Snyder Pharmacy and Ace Hardware on N 4th Street for a report of possible theft.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Accident In Rockford
rockrivercurrent.com
Here’s your handy guide to Rockford area trick-or-treat times
ROCKFORD — Halloween is always a treat for kids. Here’s a quick guide to 2022 trick-or-treat times in the Rockford area. Belvidere: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cherry Valley: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Freeport: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Loves Park: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Machesney...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Structure Fire in Winnebago County, Several Firefighters On Scene…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Jefferson st Bridge Repairs, Avoid The Area
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Breaks Into Multiple Vehicles in Rockford
WIFR
Rockford pumpkin patch keeps their pumpkin prices affordable
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As community members start to shop for fall decor and pick out the perfect pumpkin, the question is will pumpkin prices be affordable or questionable?. Thyme and Again Farm is showcasing their low prices for the Fall season. “It was a very good year. We probably...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Gas Main Sheared Off During An Accident in Machesney Park
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Michael Myers Returns to Rockford… Spotted a Few Minutes Ago
WIFR
Blue Collar Coffee in Beloit hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Combining a cup of Joe and a cop to get to know. That’s the idea behind the ‘Coffee with a Cop’ day, at Blue Collar Coffee Co. in Beloit. As with so many good community events, ‘Coffee with a Cop’ day took the last two years off due to COVID-19. But it’s back stronger than ever.
