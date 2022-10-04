ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The Warmest October Day on Record for Each New England State

Ah, the blessing and the curse of living along the New England Seacoast: the entire year, the ocean’s right year. And yet, a trip to the beach can seem so far away. Sure, we can look at it and trick ourselves into believing it’s a warm sunny day, but once October rolls around, that’s about the only option to those along the water or near the lakes of New England. Or is it?
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
nhbr.com

From avid skier to ‘Super Lawyer’

Dick Samuels’ contributions to New Hampshire as an attorney with McLane Middleton can be credited to skiing. Samuels earned his bachelor of arts degree from Union College in New York and a master of arts from Duke University in North Carolina. Then, he hit the slopes. “After college I...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Taco Day#Tacos#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Taco Bell S Crunchy Taco#Soft Taco Supreme#Spicy Potato Soft Taco#Saturd
Seacoast Current

Don’t Complain: 7 Reasons Why You’re Lucky to Live in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This day in age, the saying "the grass is always greener on the other side" has never reigned more true. With social media and comparison culture, we are constantly measuring our own lives up to the lives of people we follow on Instagram, who are sometimes complete strangers! On Instagram, everyone's house looks bigger, hair looks shinier, car looks newer, etc. It can make even the most mentally stable heads of humans want to explode. But you can't know what a person's life is actually like by simply looking at their highlight reel. We have A LOT to be grateful for. It's normal to need reminding of that sometimes.
POLITICS
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire farm owners say business still good despite inflation

CONCORD, N.H. — Inflation has meant a slowdown for many businesses in New Hampshire, but it doesn't not appear to be affecting farms that offer experiences like apple and pumpkin picking. At Apple Hill Farm in Concord, owners Chuck and Diane Souther have 55 acres of fruit trees and...
CONCORD, NH
Boston

New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure

New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.5 WOKQ

Flu Shot? COVID-19 Booster? Get ’em Both, Expert Says

COVID-19 vaccinations. Flu shot. Another COVID-19 booster shot. Is it all too many shots? It could be for Granite Staters who aren't exactly running to get their shots. State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan told WMUR that less than 10% of those eligible for the omicron-specific COVID booster shot have taken it so far.
PHARMACEUTICALS
laconiadailysun.com

State addresses report of EZ Pass vulnerability

CONCORD — New Hampshire officials who claimed on Thursday that there is no vulnerability in the EZ Pass system were scrambling on Friday to address the concerns brought to their attention by Gerry Kennedy of Alton, a risk analyst with Observatory Strategic Management. Kennedy initially reported problems with the...
POLITICS
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Tops the List as Least Impacted State by Natural Disasters

There's a wealth of benefits to living in Maine. Yet, there's one major reason that always seems to be overlooked. This state is incredibly safe. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its report of the states most impacted by natural disasters. To no surprise, Maine scored very well. Maine...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy