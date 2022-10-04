ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlain, NY

Comments / 1

Related
mynbc5.com

New York State Police arrest man for fatal stabbing in Malone

MALONE, N.Y. — UPDATE: New York State have arrested Joshua Donais of Owls Head, charging him with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of Donald Raymond. Donais is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bail. New York State Police are continuing to investigate a homicide in...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone

The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
MALONE, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Police arrest suspect for homicide in Malone

Malone, NY — New York State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing in the Town of Malone on Thursday night. Investigators have determined that Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head, NY was responsible for the stabbing of deceased Donald I. Raymond. Donais was...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Champlain, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Clinton, NY
Champlain, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges

CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Snake#U S#Pants#Feds#Queens#Burmese
mynbc5.com

New York State Police still searching for man who fell into Ausable River

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Rescue crews continue to search for a man whofell into the Ausable River last month in Wilmington. New York State Police responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on Sept. 29 after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, lost his balance and fell about 25 feet into the river.
WILMINGTON, NY
WCAX

Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington roundabout almost ready; what drivers need to know

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction on the Shelburne Road roundabout in Burlington will wrap up in just a few weeks, finally opening it up to drivers after 12 years of planning, designing and coordinating. This week, curbs are being finished and in the next couple of weeks pavement will be...
BURLINGTON, VT
miltonindependent.com

‘Almost impossible:’ Hope for 2023 Hourglass construction gone, VTrans official says 2024

A Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) official said complete construction of Milton's hourglass project by the end of 2023 is "almost impossible." At the Milton selectboard's Oct. 3 meeting, VTrans project engineer Ken Robie echoed previous murmurings at selectboard meetings: construction on the hourglass project will most likely have to wait until 2024.
MILTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington International unveils new $19 million terminal

Burlington, VT — Officials at Burlington International Airport unveiled a new airport terminal and security checkpoint Thursday, a project three years in the making. The $19 million, 32,00-square-foot terminal is set to welcome travelers next week. It features a single TSA checkpoint, expanded seating and improved amenities. It was funded with the help of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
BURLINGTON, VT
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy