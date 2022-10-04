Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
New York State Police arrest man for fatal stabbing in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. — UPDATE: New York State have arrested Joshua Donais of Owls Head, charging him with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of Donald Raymond. Donais is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bail. New York State Police are continuing to investigate a homicide in...
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police arrest suspect for homicide in Malone
Malone, NY — New York State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing in the Town of Malone on Thursday night. Investigators have determined that Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head, NY was responsible for the stabbing of deceased Donald I. Raymond. Donais was...
WCAX
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
mynbc5.com
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Swanton Sector says illegal entry into U.S. has more than doubled this year
SWANTON, Vt. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Swanton Sector said its agents have been busy this year securing the northern border, as illegal entries into the U.S. have more than doubled over the past year. Video posted to the Swanton Sector's Facebook page shows agents taking several people...
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges
CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’
Donald Messier has been missing since Oct. 15, 2006, when he was last seen at a party in Waitsfield. At the time he disappeared, the then 34-year-old was last seen driving his red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Read the story on VTDigger here: Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
vermontbiz.com
VSP concludes search operations in Winooski River connected to Donald Messier missing-persons case
VSP divers and a dredging firm work to remove a vehicle from the Winooski River in Waterbury on Thursday. The vehicle located belonged to Donald Messier, who was reported missing in 2006. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police has concluded operations in and around the Winooski River...
mynbc5.com
New York State Police still searching for man who fell into Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Rescue crews continue to search for a man whofell into the Ausable River last month in Wilmington. New York State Police responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on Sept. 29 after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, lost his balance and fell about 25 feet into the river.
WCAX
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters
Reports of an incident during the Vermont Pride Parade on Sept. 18 circulated online, bringing attention to a gay man’s campaign against the transgender community. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous following assault in Orleans
ORLEANS — Authorities say they arrested a 35-year-old woman from Westfield, and are currently looking for a 27-year-old man following an incident in Orleans. Police say they encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library on Sunday. Troopers approached the vehicles and identified Daniel Peters as an occupant...
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
mynbc5.com
Vermont residents learn Florida home is damaged days after Hurricane Ian's landfall
MILTON, Vt. — A Vermont couple is starting to learn the extent of the damage caused to their Pine Island, Florida, home after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwestern part of the state five days ago. Laurie Adams moved to the island, in a neighborhood called St. James...
WCAX
Burlington roundabout almost ready; what drivers need to know
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction on the Shelburne Road roundabout in Burlington will wrap up in just a few weeks, finally opening it up to drivers after 12 years of planning, designing and coordinating. This week, curbs are being finished and in the next couple of weeks pavement will be...
miltonindependent.com
‘Almost impossible:’ Hope for 2023 Hourglass construction gone, VTrans official says 2024
A Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) official said complete construction of Milton's hourglass project by the end of 2023 is "almost impossible." At the Milton selectboard's Oct. 3 meeting, VTrans project engineer Ken Robie echoed previous murmurings at selectboard meetings: construction on the hourglass project will most likely have to wait until 2024.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington International unveils new $19 million terminal
Burlington, VT — Officials at Burlington International Airport unveiled a new airport terminal and security checkpoint Thursday, a project three years in the making. The $19 million, 32,00-square-foot terminal is set to welcome travelers next week. It features a single TSA checkpoint, expanded seating and improved amenities. It was funded with the help of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
