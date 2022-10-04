ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charli D'Amelio flaunts taut tummy while modeling in the new Prada 'Linea Rossa' FW/22 campaign

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Charli D'Amelio parlayed her TikTok fame into modeling minimalist, high-performance sportswear for the new Prada 'Linea Rossa' campaign unveiled on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old dancer flaunted her taut tummy in the Italian luxury fashion house's strapless $1,220 'Tech Rec Nylon Piqué' sleeveless top and matching $1,650 leggings.

The FW/22 campaign - photographed by Norbert Schoerner - also features models Emanuel Dostine, Aviana McClish, Sherry Shi, and Sebastien White.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39C0eE_0iMB7lYj00
Ready for the slopes! Charli D'Amelio parlayed her TikTok fame into modeling minimalist, high-performance sportswear for the new Prada 'Linea Rossa' campaign unveiled on Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074DrN_0iMB7lYj00
Bare midriff: The 18-year-old dancer flaunted her taut tummy in the Italian luxury fashion house's strapless $1,220 'Tech Rec Nylon Piqué' sleeveless top and matching $1,650 leggings

Charli's modeling gig was announced the morning after she and Dancing with the Stars partner Mark Ballas performed a rumba to Billie Eilish's No Time to Die for the James Bond-themed episode.

D'Amelio scored 33 out of 40 points - making her an early frontrunner alongside five-time Emmy winner Wayne Brady and The Bachelorette #19 Gabby Windey in the 31st season of the Disney+ dance competition.

Cheering the Connecticut-born influencer on from the audience was her big sister Dixie, boyfriend Landon Asher as well as his famous father Travis Barker and famous stepmother Kourtney Kardashian.

'I think it's so nice to have my friends and family here to support me. It definitely means a lot,' Charli told ET on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KaPd1_0iMB7lYj00
James Bond-themed episode: Charli's modeling gig was announced the morning after she and Dancing with the Stars partner Mark Ballas performed a rumba to Billie Eilish's No Time to Die
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33if09_0iMB7lYj00
Congrats! D'Amelio scored 33 out of 40 points - making her an early frontrunner alongside five-time Emmy winner Wayne Brady and The Bachelorette #19 Gabby Windey in the 31st season of the Disney+ dance competition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gd1BX_0iMB7lYj00
'I try not to look at them while I'm performing, because it makes me nervous': Cheering the Connecticut-born influencer on from the audience was (from L-R) her big sister Dixie, boyfriend Landon Asher as well as his famous father Travis Barker and famous stepmother Kourtney Kardashian 

'I try not to look at them while I'm performing, because it makes me nervous. But it always feels good to see them after, and just get to talk to them, and have them see me do something I'm having a lot of fun doing. They never get to see me dance! So it's a lot of fun.'

D'Amelio and her 36-year-old dance partner are currently cooking up an unlearned dance in honor of Disney Night in week four.

The Social Tourist co-founder and her mother Heidi D'Amelio - who scored 32 points on Monday - made history on DWTS as the first family members to compete against each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osHkC_0iMB7lYj00
Head-to-head: Charli and her mother Heidi D'Amelio - who scored 32 points on Monday - made history on DWTS as the first family members to compete against each other
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bguRU_0iMB7lYj00
Airing Wednesdays on Hulu! Catch more of the fame-hungry mother-daughter duo in the 10-episode second season of The D'Amelio Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAZEd_0iMB7lYj00
Family affair! Charli, Heidi, Dixie, and patriarch Marc D'Amelio will also appear on this Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to promote their reality series

Catch more of the fame-hungry mother-daughter duo in the 10-episode second season of The D'Amelio Show, which airs Wednesdays on Hulu.

Charli, Heidi, Dixie, and patriarch Marc D'Amelio will also appear on this Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to promote their family reality series.

But D'Amelio is best known for holding three Guinness World Records for her 147.6M TikTok following, but she was surpassed for most followers on the Chinese platform by Khaby Lame in June.

