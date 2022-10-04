CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second annual Urban Farming Festival is happening on Saturday at the Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit, in Roselawn. This is a free community gathering that will “[celebrate] the intersectionality between art and music and mindfulness and nature... like all of those things have those things in common and it’s something that you don’t necessarily think about every day. So, you can enjoy music out here and then go inside the nature center,” according to Sarah Kent, Outreach Manager of the Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit.

