California’s Cincinnati-themed bar is opening a location in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When the Bengals visited Los Angeles earlier this year for Super Bowl 56, at least one Cincinnati-themed bar helped fans from the Queen City feel at home. And after finding success in North Hollywood, California, owners of the 513 bar have decided to open a second location a little closer to said home.
Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week. No one has been hurt in any of the cases. The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.
Police search for driver who plowed into sidewalk tables at OTR ‘streateries’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for the driver who plowed through sidewalk tables outside an Over-the-Rhine cocktail lounge and then fled late Wednesday. It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge,...
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
Hamilton County judge indefinitely blocks Ohio abortion law
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins on Friday granted a preliminary injunction against Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion remains legal in Ohio up to 21 weeks and six days after someone’s last period, close to the viability stage at which the U.S. Supreme Court drew its line in the 1992 case Casey v. Planned Parenthood.
Testimony underway in West Chester quadruple murder
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of a man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt in Butler County. Gurpreet Singh is accused of killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive on April 28, 2019.
Path to dream career leads to unexpected business venture
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati firefighter and paramedic is living her dream, but the journey it has taken her on is one she never planned for. Blu Cauthen says it’s always been her dream to become a Cincinnati firefighter and paramedic, especially after saving her grandfather as he was having a stroke when she was a child.
8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m. Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and...
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is a...
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The national president of the Postal Police Officers Association says mail theft and check fraud is reaching epidemic-proportions. The Tri-State has seen its share, whether a check theft in Lockland or a master “arrow” key stolen in Covington or a forgery scheme busted in Madeira.
Police: 1 dead in Bond Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just before 10:33 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
Woman hospitalized following Springfield Township shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Springfield Township Friday afternoon, according to Springfield Township police. Officers say they got a call around 4:40 p.m. to respond to the 8200 block of Springdew Drive. Once police arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
Deck the Y’alls: Florence stadium to host winter lightfest
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A winter wonderland is coming to the home of the Florence Y’alls. Starting Nov. 25, Thomas More Stadium will be covered with more than two million Christmas lights, carnival rides and fun games, the Y’alls wrote on Facebook. There will even be an ice...
1 dead in Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 48-year-old man is dead in a Fayette County crash that left a Butler County man and his passenger with minor injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 62 north of State Route 753, troopers...
Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
Urban Farming Festival returns to Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second annual Urban Farming Festival is happening on Saturday at the Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit, in Roselawn. This is a free community gathering that will “[celebrate] the intersectionality between art and music and mindfulness and nature... like all of those things have those things in common and it’s something that you don’t necessarily think about every day. So, you can enjoy music out here and then go inside the nature center,” according to Sarah Kent, Outreach Manager of the Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit.
Changes are coming to Bunbury Music Festival
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bunbury Music Festival as we know it is going away, the producers of the event announced Thursday. PromoWest Productions says the last few years have been difficult for the music industry, specifically for independent festivals. “With that being said, Bunbury will not be returning in the...
NB I-275 reopens hours after fatal morning crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 275 is open at the Beechmont Avenue exit (Ohio 125) following a fatal crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash involved three vehicles and it was reported just after 6:30 a.m. dispatchers say. The person killed in the...
Underwater scavenger hunt returns to Newport Aquarium
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Back for the second year, the Newport Aquarium is hosting an underwater scavenger hunt. The goal is to go around and look for various letters that will spell out a phrase. It’s all to highlight the hidden gems at the aquarium. “[We’re] trying to spice...
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
