Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week. No one has been hurt in any of the cases. The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County judge indefinitely blocks Ohio abortion law

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins on Friday granted a preliminary injunction against Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion remains legal in Ohio up to 21 weeks and six days after someone’s last period, close to the viability stage at which the U.S. Supreme Court drew its line in the 1992 case Casey v. Planned Parenthood.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Testimony underway in West Chester quadruple murder

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of a man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt in Butler County. Gurpreet Singh is accused of killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive on April 28, 2019.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Path to dream career leads to unexpected business venture

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati firefighter and paramedic is living her dream, but the journey it has taken her on is one she never planned for. Blu Cauthen says it’s always been her dream to become a Cincinnati firefighter and paramedic, especially after saving her grandfather as he was having a stroke when she was a child.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m. Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: 1 dead in Bond Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just before 10:33 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman hospitalized following Springfield Township shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Springfield Township Friday afternoon, according to Springfield Township police. Officers say they got a call around 4:40 p.m. to respond to the 8200 block of Springdew Drive. Once police arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Deck the Y’alls: Florence stadium to host winter lightfest

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A winter wonderland is coming to the home of the Florence Y’alls. Starting Nov. 25, Thomas More Stadium will be covered with more than two million Christmas lights, carnival rides and fun games, the Y’alls wrote on Facebook. There will even be an ice...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

1 dead in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 48-year-old man is dead in a Fayette County crash that left a Butler County man and his passenger with minor injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 62 north of State Route 753, troopers...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Urban Farming Festival returns to Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second annual Urban Farming Festival is happening on Saturday at the Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit, in Roselawn. This is a free community gathering that will “[celebrate] the intersectionality between art and music and mindfulness and nature... like all of those things have those things in common and it’s something that you don’t necessarily think about every day. So, you can enjoy music out here and then go inside the nature center,” according to Sarah Kent, Outreach Manager of the Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Changes are coming to Bunbury Music Festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bunbury Music Festival as we know it is going away, the producers of the event announced Thursday. PromoWest Productions says the last few years have been difficult for the music industry, specifically for independent festivals. “With that being said, Bunbury will not be returning in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NB I-275 reopens hours after fatal morning crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 275 is open at the Beechmont Avenue exit (Ohio 125) following a fatal crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash involved three vehicles and it was reported just after 6:30 a.m. dispatchers say. The person killed in the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Underwater scavenger hunt returns to Newport Aquarium

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Back for the second year, the Newport Aquarium is hosting an underwater scavenger hunt. The goal is to go around and look for various letters that will spell out a phrase. It’s all to highlight the hidden gems at the aquarium. “[We’re] trying to spice...
NEWPORT, KY

