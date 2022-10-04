ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
TopFutureCars

As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
DoYouRemember?

Coin Collector Reveals 50 Cent Coin Could Be Worth Up To $48,000

A TikTok user, Eric Miller, is a popular collector and expert known as ‘The Coin Guy.’ Recently, he shared a post on TikTok detailing every major factor regarding the value of Kennedy half dollars. Eric simplified the component into three elements; composition, key dates, and valuable errors. He further revealed a brief history behind the coin, which serves as a point of remembrance for the late President John F. Kennedy.
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
