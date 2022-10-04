Read full article on original website
Related
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
I’m a car expert – the biggest car dealer scams to avoid when shopping for a new vehicle
CAR dealers are taking advantage of the auto inventory shortage by overcharging consumers. Fortunately, car buying consultant Shari Prymak posted a YouTube video highlighting rips offs to look for when vehicle shopping. Shari begins his video by noting the significance of recognizing excessive dealer fees. Bogus dealer fees include protection...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk has gone from worrying about inflation to worrying about the opposite awfully fast
What a difference five months can make. In April, Elon Musk told analysts that he believed inflation was worse than was being reported at the time and would likely continue through 2022. Now he’s singing (or tweeting) a different tune. The Tesla CEO is now worried that a major...
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
Coin Collector Reveals 50 Cent Coin Could Be Worth Up To $48,000
A TikTok user, Eric Miller, is a popular collector and expert known as ‘The Coin Guy.’ Recently, he shared a post on TikTok detailing every major factor regarding the value of Kennedy half dollars. Eric simplified the component into three elements; composition, key dates, and valuable errors. He further revealed a brief history behind the coin, which serves as a point of remembrance for the late President John F. Kennedy.
NFL・
Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Investors know stocks are much more attractively valued now than they were a year ago, but they're still scared to invest. Warren Buffett has told active investors to be aggressive but selective in choosing stocks to buy in tough times. Buffett also has guidance for investors who don't want to...
iheart.com
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
Manager tells employees they can't leave work until he says so: 'Overtime is mandatory, not optional'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've held dozens of jobs since my first after-school stint as a grocery store cashier. In my early twenties, I spent several years working at a large retail secondhand shop that sold everything from gently used clothes and shoes to old vinyl records and furniture.
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Comments / 0